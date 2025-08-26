Pune: Jaya Kishori To Install Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Idol At 12:15 PM Tomorrow | Sourced

Pune: India’s first Ganpati mandal, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust’s Ganesh idol, will be installed by motivational and spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori at 12.15 pm on Wednesday (August 27). Before the installation ceremony, the Ganesh idol will be brought to the mandap in a grand procession.

Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Celebration Chief and Trustee Punit Balan revealed this. He said, “An ‘aarti’ of the deity will be performed at 8.30 am on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), and the procession will begin with Lathi-Kathi martial art and Keshav Shankhnaad (blowing of conches). Then, seven dhol-tasha pathaks will perform before the Rangari Bhavan. The seven pathaks that will join the procession include Shriram Pathak, Kalavant, Vadyavrund, Vishwagarjana, Swayambhugarjana, Gajar and NuMaVi. Thus, the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati idol will be brought to the temple in the procession.”

“According to the tradition started last year, Bappa’s chariot will not be pulled by a pair of oxen but by workers of the mandal. At the auspicious muhurt (12.15 pm), motivational and spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori will install the idol amidst traditional rituals. Other programmes will follow the Pranpratishtha (installation),” he added.

“Last year, Jaya Kishori expressed her wish to install the idol while she visited the mandap for darshan. Therefore, she will have the honour of Pranpratishtha (installation). This is a matter of happiness for all Ganesh devotees,” Balan further said.