 Pune's Sahyadri Hospital Submits Report To PMC On Deaths Of Couple Following Liver Transplant
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune's Sahyadri Hospital Submits Report To PMC On Deaths Of Couple Following Liver Transplant

Pune's Sahyadri Hospital Submits Report To PMC On Deaths Of Couple Following Liver Transplant

On August 24, 2025, Bapu Kaomkar, the liver recipient, and his wife Kamini Kaomkar, who was the donor, both died during the liver transplant procedure.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Pune's Sahyadri Hospital Submits Report To PMC On Deaths Of Couple Following Liver Transplant | File Photo

The Sahyadri hospital submitted the report on the death of a couple during a liver transplant surgery, after being demanded by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday.

“We had received a notice from the Deputy Director of Health, and the hospital has already submitted its detailed response. Some additional information is also sought, to which we will be sharing our response. We shall extend our fullest cooperation to the authorities and remain committed to transparency and upholding the highest standards of patient care,” mentioned Sahyadri Hospital in a press release.

Reportedly, on August 24, 2025, Bapu Kaomkar, the liver recipient, and his wife Kamini Kaomkar, who was the donor, both died during the liver transplant procedure.

In response to the above case, Deputy Director of Health, Pune circle, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, on Sunday, sent a notice to Sahyadri Hospitals seeking an explanation on the cause of the deaths of the Komkar couple following a liver transplant. 

FPJ Shorts
ED Arrests Businessman In ₹117-Crore Canara Bank Loan Fraud; Seizes Cash, Jewellery, freezes Over 50 Accounts
ED Arrests Businessman In ₹117-Crore Canara Bank Loan Fraud; Seizes Cash, Jewellery, freezes Over 50 Accounts
'I'm Going To Be Very Expensive...': Novak Djokovic Jokes About Retirement Plans In Hilarious US Open 2025 Segment; Video
'I'm Going To Be Very Expensive...': Novak Djokovic Jokes About Retirement Plans In Hilarious US Open 2025 Segment; Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2025: Samajwadi Party To Contest Independently On 150 Seats, Rules Out Alliance
Mumbai BMC Elections 2025: Samajwadi Party To Contest Independently On 150 Seats, Rules Out Alliance
Medical Miracle: Kharghar’s 77-Year-Old Diabetic Man Undergoes First Total Elbow Replacement at Medicover Hospitals
Medical Miracle: Kharghar’s 77-Year-Old Diabetic Man Undergoes First Total Elbow Replacement at Medicover Hospitals
Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Missing For Four Days, Youth Found At Sinhagad Fort Says He Fell Into A Ditch
article-image

He also sought a report on the ailments the recipient had, which necessitated the transplant. The hospital was asked to respond to the notice by 10 am on Monday. 

Meanwhile, the PMC, in its letter, has asked the hospital to submit a detailed factual report along with a statement from the concerned doctor within 24 hours.

Read Also
Ganpatis Of Pune: Kesariwada Ganapati – History, Significance & Legacy
article-image

PMC’s Assistant Health Officer, Dr. Suryakant Deokar, had directed the hospital’s management to submit the detailed report along with a statement from the concerned doctor within 24 hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune's Sahyadri Hospital Submits Report To PMC On Deaths Of Couple Following Liver Transplant

Pune's Sahyadri Hospital Submits Report To PMC On Deaths Of Couple Following Liver Transplant

R.M. Dhariwal Foundation Saves 2,100+ Trees Through Transplantation In Pune; Seeks Public Support

R.M. Dhariwal Foundation Saves 2,100+ Trees Through Transplantation In Pune; Seeks Public Support

Pune News: Indapur Set To Get Junction MIDC; Bawankule Directs Proposal On Land Allocation

Pune News: Indapur Set To Get Junction MIDC; Bawankule Directs Proposal On Land Allocation

‘Clarity, Execution, Sustainability’ Key To Transforming Infrastructure: Arjun Dhawan At Pune's...

‘Clarity, Execution, Sustainability’ Key To Transforming Infrastructure: Arjun Dhawan At Pune's...

NGT Orders Pune Police, MPCB To Submit Noise Pollution Report Post Ganeshotsav

NGT Orders Pune Police, MPCB To Submit Noise Pollution Report Post Ganeshotsav