Pune's Sahyadri Hospital Submits Report To PMC On Deaths Of Couple Following Liver Transplant | File Photo

The Sahyadri hospital submitted the report on the death of a couple during a liver transplant surgery, after being demanded by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday.

“We had received a notice from the Deputy Director of Health, and the hospital has already submitted its detailed response. Some additional information is also sought, to which we will be sharing our response. We shall extend our fullest cooperation to the authorities and remain committed to transparency and upholding the highest standards of patient care,” mentioned Sahyadri Hospital in a press release.

Reportedly, on August 24, 2025, Bapu Kaomkar, the liver recipient, and his wife Kamini Kaomkar, who was the donor, both died during the liver transplant procedure.

In response to the above case, Deputy Director of Health, Pune circle, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, on Sunday, sent a notice to Sahyadri Hospitals seeking an explanation on the cause of the deaths of the Komkar couple following a liver transplant.

He also sought a report on the ailments the recipient had, which necessitated the transplant. The hospital was asked to respond to the notice by 10 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the PMC, in its letter, has asked the hospital to submit a detailed factual report along with a statement from the concerned doctor within 24 hours.

PMC’s Assistant Health Officer, Dr. Suryakant Deokar, had directed the hospital’s management to submit the detailed report along with a statement from the concerned doctor within 24 hours.