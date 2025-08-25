 Pune VIDEO: Missing For Four Days, Youth Found At Sinhagad Fort Says He Fell Into A Ditch
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
File Photo

Pune: Twenty-four-year-old Gautam Gaikwad, who had been missing from Sinhagad Fort for the last four days since August 20, was traced by the Haveli Police Station on Sunday night at the same place where he went missing.

During interrogation, he claimed he fell into a ditch and was struggling to save himself. Police have raised the suspicion that this may have been a deliberate move on his part to go missing. However, the police could not clarify the reasons.

Senior Police Inspector Sachin Wangade, in charge of the Haveli Police Station, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "We traced him at the same location where he went missing on Sunday night after four days of searching. With the help of a CCTV camera, he was identified and detained."

He sustained minor injuries to his legs. Following the procedure, he has been shifted to the hospital for a medical examination and treatment. However, in the preliminary examination, Gautam claims that he fell into a ditch at the fort and, while struggling, succeeded in saving himself.

Police will soon interrogate him, and the truth will come to light. The matter is currently under investigation.

According to the police reports, Gautam Gaikwad, 24, is a native of Phaltan in the Satara district and runs a cafe in Hyderabad.

Gautam came to Pune with his friends to explore Sinhagad Fort on August 20. After reaching "Tanaji Kada," he separated himself, excusing himself for a nature call at around 4:30 p.m. When he did not return after a long time, his friends started searching for him and informed the local police.

