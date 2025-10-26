Satara: CM Fadnavis Inaugurates Nira Deoghar Project Phase 2, Development Works Worth Rs 1,352 crore In Phaltan |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the second phase of the Right Main Canal of the Nira Deoghar project in Satara’s Phaltan, along with the online Bhoomi Pujan of various development works worth Rs 1,352 crore.

While speaking at the Bhoomi Pujan program and farmers' meeting organised in Phaltan, the Chief Minister assured that various development works in Phaltan taluka and surrounding areas, including a mega industrial project, will be started in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation colony at Naikbambawadi on Phaltan Shingnapur road.

Satara Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Jayakumar Gore, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department Deepak Kapoor, former MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar and others were present on this occasion.

Stating that Phaltan is a historical and cultural land, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, the government has started the work of the Nira Deoghar Canal to make this area drought-free by removing the obstacles in the work and making it possible to provide water from the project to Phaltan and Malshiras. Our government has undertaken the work of eliminating this drought, and after completing all the work.

Fadanvis further said that water has been provided to drought-affected talukas through different phases of the Nira Deoghar, Jihe Kathapur, and Tembhu lift irrigation project. Water has been delivered to drought-affected areas like Sangola. Water will be provided to 22 villages deprived of water in Malshiras taluka. Revised administrative approval will be given to three irrigation schemes in the Nira Deoghar project. He assured that the government is with the people of this area for the development and drought relief of this area.

Comprehensive development of the Phaltan area will be carried out.

Fadnavis said the lives of the citizens will be made easier through administrative buildings, police stations, courts, and other facilities. Various development works will be promoted here. The Padegaon - Sakharwadi - Jinti - Phaltan - Shingnapur road will be constructed through the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

A separate building will be constructed for the court in Phaltan. A survey will be conducted in connection with the airport in Phaltan, and work will be done if possible. He also assured that the facilities in the hospital in Phaltan will be updated.

“The government is working for the welfare of the common man and farmers. Therefore, schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana and farmers' electricity bill waiver will not be discontinued. After the completion of the solar power project, farmers will be provided with free electricity during the day, and all the lift irrigation schemes in the state will be converted to solar energy,” added Fadnavis.

Groundbreaking, inauguration and dedication of various development works carried out during the program:

- Nira Deoghar Project Right Main Canal Phase 2 Closed Duct Distribution System Work from Km 87 to 134 (Benefit Area 12 thousand 314 hectare) Commencement of Work- Tender Price Rs. 967 Crore

- Commencement ceremony of the work of the new building of the Administrative Building - Amount Rs. 18 crore 69 lakh

- Commencement ceremony of the work of the new building of Mahsul Bhavan - Amount Rs. 9 crore 75 lakh

- Work on the new concrete palanquin road within Phaltan city begins - amount Rs 75 crore

- Work on 3 roads with a fund of Rs 20 crore sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has begun.

- Aasu-Phaltan-Girvi. Dedication of the completely constructed road from Phaltan to Girvi, out of the total 50 km. long and Rs. 198 crore concrete road work underway under the MSIDC scheme.

- Inauguration of new police station buildings constructed at Phaltan City Police Station, Phaltan Rural Police Station, and Wathar Station - cost Rs. 12 crore 28 lakh 36 thousand 932 each (9 thousand 500 sq. ft.)

- Dedicated to the public, 87 police personnel residential buildings constructed at Phaltan - Amount Rs. 27 crore 11 lakh 48 thousand 677 (80 thousand sq. ft.)

In the program, benefit certificates were distributed to the beneficiaries of various government schemes in a representative manner. In this, benefit certificates were given to the beneficiaries of the Gharkul benefit under PM Janman Yojana, Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, State Agricultural Mechanisation Scheme, honours for excellent work in orchard cultivation and organic farming, excellent self-help groups, and Chief Minister's Samriddhi Panchayat Raj Mission.