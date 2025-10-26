 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Arrest Five In Rs 1.82 Lakh Electronics Shop Loot Case
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Five notorious accused involved in theft and burglary have been arrested by the Karmad Police and Local Crime Branch (LCB), officials announced on Friday. A case was registered with the police on Thursday, where an electronics shop was looted of items worth Rs 1.82 lakh. In this action, a total of four cases registered previously against this accused have been solved.

Sandeep Vinayakrao Muley (40, Shendra Phata) had complained to the Karmad Police Station. Police have arrested Manoj Sunil Limbhore (21), Santosh Ashok Jadhav (27), Suhas Ramkisan Dhotare (28), Dharmendra Manjilal Gungale (24), and Ajay Anil Gaikwad (18). All of them are based in the rural parts of the district.

Police further announced that the accused, Pravin Kale and Ajay Palhale, are currently absconding.

According to police reports, theft happened at Shriram Electricals and Electronics Shop, where multiple electronic appliances were stolen. LCB and Karmad Police started an investigation regarding this. In the investigation, it was determined that a Mahindra Bolero was used for the crime with registration number MH 17 BY 8260. Police determined that Manoj Limbhore owned the vehicle.

The vehicle was traced, and the trap was laid. The five were arrested from there. Interrogating them, the police got to know that two more are involved. The search for them is ongoing, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police.

The action was taken under the guidance of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod and Addl SP Annapurna Singh by the LCB team led by PI Vijay Singh Rajput.

