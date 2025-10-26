 CBSE Announces CTET 2026 Exam On February 8: All You Need To Know About Registration Link, Exam Pattern And Other Details
Through a press release, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Accordingly, this exam will be held in 132 cities across the country on February 8, 2026.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
CBSE Announces CTET 2026 Exam On February 8: All You Need To Know About Registration Link, Exam Pattern And Other Details | Representational Photo I File

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is conducted by the State Examination Council at the state level, while the CTET exam is conducted by the CBSE at the national level. The exam is conducted by the CBSE twice a year. Candidates can pass either the TET or CTET exam to qualify as a teacher.

According to the information given by the CBSE in a press release, the CTET to be held on February 8 will include Paper 1 and Paper 2. This exam will be conducted in a total of 20 languages. Detailed information about the exam, syllabus, eligibility, exam fee, cities with exam centres will be announced separately. Interested candidates are requested to visit the website https://ctet.nic.in.

Recently, the Supreme Court has ruled that it is mandatory for teachers of classes 1 to 8 to pass the Teacher Eligibility Test. Teachers with less than five years of service have been exempted from this. Against this backdrop, the registration for the TET exam to be held on November 23 by the State Examination Council has increased and 4 lakh 79 thousand candidates have applied fot the same.

