CM Fadnavis Flags Off Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Calls It 'Gateway To Prosperity' For Marathwada |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday flagged off the Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat train, describing it as a gateway to prosperity for the Marathwada region.

The CM flagged off the train via video conference from the state secretariat in Mumbai, while a formal programme was held at the Nanded railway station.

Highlighting Nanded's significance as a major pilgrimage centre for the Sikh community, Fadnavis said the new service would provide devotees and other travellers with a fast, comfortable and safe journey.

The train will reduce the journey time between Nanded and Mumbai by about two hours compared to other trains, as per railway officials.

The inaugural special train, decorated with flowers, left from Hazur Sahib Nanded station at 11.20 am and is expected to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai by 9.55 pm.

Situated on the banks of the Godavari, Nanded houses Gurdwara Hazur Sahib, which is an important pilgrimage site for Sikhs. The Vande Bharat train route also links other major pilgrimage destinations, including the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, Shirdi Sai Baba temple, and Ajanta-Ellora caves.

The train service fulfils a long-standing demand of passengers from Marathwada and is expected to boost business travel, education-related connectivity, and religious tourism, the Central Railway said.

Fadnavis said the state government was prioritising modern connectivity to overcome Marathwada's backwardness. "With Vande Bharat, Nanded has come closer to the state capital Mumbai, opening doors of prosperity for the region," he said.

He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Indian Railways was witnessing a transformation. "The indigenously manufactured Vande Bharat trains, equipped with modern amenities, comparable to those in advanced nations, symbolise this progress," he said.

The CM noted the travel time between Mumbai and Nanded, a distance of 610 km, would now be reduced to about nine to nine and a half hours.

Earlier operational till Jalna, the Vande Bharat service has now been extended to Nanded. The train's passenger capacity has also been increased from 500 to 1,440, with coaches expanded from 8 to 20.

Fadnavis also congratulated the people of Marathwada on the launch. The train will halt at Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Thane and Dadar stations.