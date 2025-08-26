Pune University Promises SET Exam Results By August 30 After ABVP Protest | File Photo

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) gave a written assurance that it will release the results of the SET exam by August 30, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) told on Tuesday. The assurance comes after a protest by ABVP regarding the lateness in the result declaration.

ABVP workers had protested, saying that despite two months having passed since the 40th SET exam, which was conducted on June 15, SPPU had not declared the results. A strong sit-in protest was organised in front of the SPPU's SET exam building. Following the protest, the university provided a written assurance that the results would be declared by August 30.

The protest demanded the immediate release of the results for more than 90,000 candidates who appeared for the exam. As per the rules of the University Grants Commission (UGC), passing this exam is necessary to become an Assistant Professor. The delay in the results was causing academic harm to the students.

Speaking at the protest, ABVP Secretary for West Maharashtra Atharva Kulkarni said, "The university administration is ignoring the students' problems. Despite our repeated requests, they have not responded. If the university does not release the results immediately, our protest will continue."

Radhey Bahegavkar, the ABVP Pune City Secretary, highlighted the students' emotions, stating, "The future of many students depends on this result. The administration should stop playing with their feelings and release the results immediately."

Finally, the university registrar, Professor Dr. Jyoti Bhakre, and the SET exam director, Mr. Kapadnees, were present to listen to the demands of the protesters. Following the ABVP's protest, the university gave a written assurance that the results would be declared by August 30, marking a significant victory for the students' struggle.