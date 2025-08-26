Pune Traffic Police Constables Save PMPML Bus Driver Who Suffered Heart Attack While Driving | Sourced

Pune Traffic Police constables turned saviours on Monday evening when their swift response and presence of mind saved the life of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus driver who suffered a sudden heart attack while on duty on Laxmi Road.

The incident took place around 7.15 pm near Belbagh Chowk, when a PMPML bus (MH-12-QG-2067) travelling from Pune Station to Kumbre Park (Kothrud Depot) suddenly came to a halt as its driver, Anil Laxman Ambure (41), a resident of Warje Malwadi, suffered a severe heart attack while driving near the GPO.

After hearing the panic among passengers and cries for help inside the bus, police constables Ramesh Dhaware and Archana Nimgire, who were on traffic regulation duty at Belbagh Chowk, immediately rushed to the spot.

The traffic police quickly assessed the situation, helped bring the unconscious driver out of the bus with the assistance of bystanders, and laid him on the footpath. Constable Dhaware promptly began administering CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) until the driver regained consciousness.

Realising the critical condition of the driver, the officers, without waiting for an ambulance, shifted him to Poona Hospital by an auto-rickshaw.

Due to the alertness and quick response of constables Dhaware and Nimgire, the PMPML driver received timely medical care, and his life was saved.