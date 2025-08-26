Pune To Get Apple’s Fourth Retail Store In India: Opening Date, Location & Key Details | Pixabay

In good news for Punekars, Apple has announced that its fourth retail store in India will open in Pune. This announcement comes only a few days after the United States tech giant announced its third retail store in Bengaluru.

Location & Date:

The store will be opened in a 10,000 sq. ft. space at KOPA Mall in Koregaon Park on September 4.

At KOPA Mall, the site for the store has been barricaded, and final interior work is underway. The barricade for Apple's Koregaon Park outlet carries the same theme as the company's Bengaluru outlet, which is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road. This will open on September 2.

Senior Apple executives to attend

Meanwhile, senior Apple executives from the US are expected to attend the openings in Bengaluru and Pune.

Latest iPhone on September 9

These events are expected to create buzz just ahead of Apple’s annual global showcase on September 9, where the latest iPhone will be unveiled.

Currently, the tech giant has two stores in India — one in Mumbai’s BKC and another in Delhi’s Saket.