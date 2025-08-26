 Pune: PMC Chief Naval Kishore Ram Visits Mohammadwadi-Undri, Promises Swift Action On Civic Woes
The visit followed a recent memorandum submitted by the Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents Welfare Development Forum (MURWDF), urging the commissioner to personally assess ground realities

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Chief Naval Kishore Ram Visits Mohammadwadi-Undri, Promises Swift Action On Civic Woes | Sourced

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) chief Naval Kishore Ram on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Undri-Mohammadwadi area, along with heads of key departments, and reviewed civic issues in the area and assured swift redressal. He acknowledged that inadequate water supply remains the most pressing concern and directed officials to address it as a priority.

PMC chief was accompanied by officials from the road, drainage, water supply, sanitation, waste management, and garden departments. The visit followed a recent memorandum submitted by the Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents Welfare Development Forum (MURWDF), urging the commissioner to personally assess ground realities.

During the inspection, forum members highlighted several issues, including poor road conditions, particularly stretches from Nyati Estate to Country Club and Nyati Estate to DPS School, besides the need for proper management of overhead cables at Kad Nagar. They also raised concerns over drainage systems, lack of streetlights, installation of CCTV cameras for safety, and beautification of chronic spots.

On the water supply issue, the PMC chief instructed the Water Supply Department head, Nandkumar Jagtap, to expedite both short-term and long-term measures to ease the problem. He also directed officials to act promptly on road repairs, drainage improvement and streetlight installation.

The residents further sought that an amenity space near Nyati Esteban be converted into a garden, to which Ram responded positively.

Speaking about the visit, a representative of the Federation said, “This is a positive step towards resolving long-pending issues. We are hopeful that PMC will follow through with concrete action plans to elevate the standard of living in Mohamadwadi and Undri."

Sunil Koloti from Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents Welfare Development Forum (MURWDF) said, "We sincerely appreciate Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram’s visit to Undri and Mohammadwadi with his entire team. His on-ground assessment and acknowledgement of the long-standing water supply issue, where residents still rely on tankers, gives us confidence that both short-term relief and long-term solutions will now be prioritised. The commissioner also assured action on the pothole-ridden Undri Marg road, the only lifeline for thousands of commuters, along with improvements in drainage, streetlights, and civic amenities. This constructive dialogue between residents and the PMC leadership marks a positive beginning, and we look forward to swift execution of the promised measures for the betterment of our community."

