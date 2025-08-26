MCOCA Accused Out On Bail For Father's Medical Treatment Creates Ruckus With Local Goons, Paraded By Pune Police (VIDEOS) | Video Screengrab

Pune: An accused jailed under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act of 1999 (MCOCA) for attempt to murder was released on bail. After his bail, he was externed from the Pune District Area. However, the Sessions Court allowed him to enter the jurisdiction on certain conditions to look after his father.

In this allowed time, he allegedly created a ruckus with the help of local goons to instil terror in Pune City, and as a punishment for this behaviour, Pune Police have paraded the accused to humble him.

The accused has been identified as Suraj Ashok Thombare. He was arrested for attempted murder by the police but was released on bail on the condition that he would not enter the Pune Police Commissionerate jurisdiction nor contact the public prosecutor or witnesses.

He then requested the Sessions Court to allow him to go to the city for his father's medical treatment for a knee-related issue. Additional Sessions Judge V.R. Kachare allowed him to visit his father in Pune city from August 23 to 25. However, he was seen creating chaos, making a ruckus with local goons. Pune Police got to know about it, and they paraded him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle confirmed the parade incident. He said, "The goons are the accused in an attempt to murder case. Accordingly, the Sessions Court banned them from staying in Pune. They were in jail, however, on the conditional bail they were out of jail. In the pretext of medical support for his father, they were on bail for a short period. But they created a ruckus in the area with other local goons."