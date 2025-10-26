 Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case: Accused PSI Gopal Badne To Be Produced Before The Court Today
Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case: Accused PSI Gopal Badne To Be Produced Before The Court Today

A note on the hand of the doctor who was found dead in Maharashtra's Satara on Friday named the police official and two others for driving her to take the extreme step by subjecting her to physical and mental harassment

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Pune: The accused Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne in the Satara woman doctor suicide case will be presented before the court on Sunday, said Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi, adding that further proceedings would be conducted after that.

Speaking to ANI, Tushar Doshi said, "Absconding accused PSI Gopal Badne appeared at the Phaltan Rural Police Station late last night. We will present him before the court today and conduct further proceedings." Satara Police arrested two persons, Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne and Prashant Bankar, in connection with the case. A case was registered against the accused duo under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The Police Sub-Inspector Badne named in the note was suspended following this development.

A note on the hand of the doctor who was found dead in Maharashtra's Satara on Friday named the police official and two others for driving her to take the extreme step by subjecting her to physical and mental harassment.

The deceased's cousin alleged that the doctor had been facing political pressure related to her work. "There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong postmortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice," the cousin told ANI.

Another cousin of the victim demanded strict punishment for those involved. "The accused should get the strictest of punishment," he said.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has condemned the death of Dr Sampada Mundhe at Phaltan in Maharashtra and has called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that strict action would be taken against those who are guilty of the suicide of a woman doctor at the Sub-District Hospital in Satara.

The Chief Minister, however, added that politicising "such a sensitive issue is very insensitive." "This is a very serious issue. A young doctor wrote her suicide note on her hand before committing suicide. It is very unfortunate, and the government, immediately taking action, has suspended the concerned police officials, and arrests are also being made," Fadnavis told reporters.

"No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken... Politicising such a sensitive issue is very insensitive," he added.

