 Raju Shetti Urges Marathwada Sugar Factories To Pay Rs 3,500 Per Tonne In Maharashtra's Latur
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRaju Shetti Urges Marathwada Sugar Factories To Pay Rs 3,500 Per Tonne In Maharashtra's Latur

Raju Shetti Urges Marathwada Sugar Factories To Pay Rs 3,500 Per Tonne In Maharashtra's Latur

He strongly criticized sugar factory owners for allegedly cheating farmers through recovery cuts and delayed FRP payments

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Raju Shetti Urges Marathwada Sugar Factories To Pay Rs 3,500 Per Tonne In Maharashtra's Latur | File Photo

Latur: Sugar factory owners are exploiting farmers by manipulating recovery and refusing to pay FRP in one installment. Even cane cutters and transporters are demanding money from farmers before starting work. Farmers must unite against this exploitation, said farmers' leader Raju Shetti.

He strongly criticized sugar factory owners for allegedly cheating farmers through recovery cuts and delayed FRP payments.

A sugarcane conference organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was held at Pangaon village in Renapur tehsil on Friday. The conference was inaugurated by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president and former MP Raju Shetti. MNS leader Dilip Dhotre and farmer Pandurangrao Awhad, director of Natural Sugar, were present as chief guests.

Read Also
Diwali 2025: PMC & PCMC Clear Over 22 Tonnes Of Garbage During The Festival In Pune &...
article-image

During the event, on behalf of Dilip Dhotre, a cheque of Rs 11,000 was handed over to a farmer who lost his buffalo due to lightning. Seeds and fertilizers were also distributed to farmers affected by natural disasters.

FPJ Shorts
US Life Insurers, Not LIC, Led Recent Adani Investments
US Life Insurers, Not LIC, Led Recent Adani Investments
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29
Tomorrow Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 27, Check Complete Details
Tomorrow Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 27, Check Complete Details

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti asserted that sugar factories in Marathwada must pay a minimum price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for sugarcane.

"If factories refuse to pay this rate, farmers should collectively decide not to supply cane to them,”he declared.

Read Also
Ravindra Dhangekar Writes To PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Resignation Of Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Over...
article-image

Speaking on the occasion, MNS leader Dilip Dhotre urged farmers to stand firm against the sugar factories just as their counterparts in western Maharashtra do, and to ensure they receive the full FRP.

Pandurang Awhad guided farmers on how to achieve 100 tonnes of sugarcane yield per acre.

Conference organizer MNS leader Santosh Nagargoje warned the Pannageshwar sugar factory that if pending payments for cane, transport, or employees were not cleared and shareholders’ issues not resolved, farmers would not allow the factory to operate this season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Arrest Five In Rs 1.82 Lakh Electronics Shop Loot Case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Arrest Five In Rs 1.82 Lakh Electronics Shop Loot Case

CBSE Announces CTET 2026 Exam On February 8: All You Need To Know About Registration Link, Exam...

CBSE Announces CTET 2026 Exam On February 8: All You Need To Know About Registration Link, Exam...

Raju Shetti Urges Marathwada Sugar Factories To Pay Rs 3,500 Per Tonne In Maharashtra's Latur

Raju Shetti Urges Marathwada Sugar Factories To Pay Rs 3,500 Per Tonne In Maharashtra's Latur

Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case: Accused PSI Gopal Badne To Be Produced Before The Court Today

Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case: Accused PSI Gopal Badne To Be Produced Before The Court Today

‘Stop Pampering Pune Metro’: Citizens’ Group Urges PMC To Reopen Bhide Bridge

‘Stop Pampering Pune Metro’: Citizens’ Group Urges PMC To Reopen Bhide Bridge