Pune: 19-Year-Old History-Sheeter Held For Attacking Pimpri-Chinchwad Cop With A Meat-Cleaver In Khed

Mahalunge MIDC Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A Police Constable from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate went to a location after receiving an emergency call on the Maharashtra Police's 112 helpline. However, when he arrived, a man attacked him with a sattur (a meat cleaver). This incident occurred in the Kharabwadi area of Khed Taluka in Pune District on Saturday night.

Police have arrested the accused, Deepak Ashok Jangale (age 19, resident of Kharabwadi). He has been booked under BNS Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty), 351 (criminal intimidation), and relevant sections of the Arms Act of 1959.

According to police reports, Police Constable Shivaji Vasant Markad has filed a complaint at the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station. The accused has been arrested for attacking the constable on duty with a sattur. He is a history-sheeter.

A police official said, "Police received a call on 112 about a man threatening people with a sattur. Constable Markad went there to investigate as this was a serious call. When he arrived, the accused questioned Markad as to why he was there. He then attacked him with the sattur; they both had an altercation. Markad sustained injuries on his hands but managed to pin down the accused and detain him."

The call was placed because the accused, Jangale, had taken money and some documents from a man a day prior. When the man demanded them back, Jangale started threatening him with the sattur. Fearing for his life, the man called the 112 helpline of the Maharashtra Police, and Constable Markad went there, answering the emergency.

Senior Police Inspector Digambar Suryawanshi, in charge of the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, confirmed the incident. He told the Free Press Journal, "Constable Markad went there to address an emergency call we received. He was attacked on duty. We have arrested the accused. He has been given two days of police custody. He is a history-sheeter, with a past criminal record against him."

Police said that an offense under IPC section 425 (mischief) was registered against the accused when he was a minor. Complaints regarding his behavior have been received by the police several times. The recent attack on a police officer has resulted in a case being registered against him. Police Sub-Inspector Rameshwar Ghule is investigating the matter further.