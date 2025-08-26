Pune: DES-Run Hindustan Antibiotics School In Pimpri-Chinchwad Under Fire For Humiliating Students Over Fees | DES Website

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The famous Hindustan Antibiotics School in Pimpri-Chinchwad, run by the Deccan Education Society (DES), has been accused of singling out and humiliating students who don't pay their school fees on time.

Photos Sent on School Whatsapp Group | Sourced

Photos of Students Posted in Class Group

Parents of the children learning at the school said that the class teacher of the 7th standard has allegedly taken photos of the students with unpaid fees, making them stand in front of the whole class. Then the class teacher posted it on the school WhatsApp group, further humiliating both the students and their parents by this public act.

Fee Structure and Number of Students Affected

According to information received, the fee of the school is around Rs. 6,000, and it's a government-aided school run by the DES. The photos of a total of 13 students were posted, 7 boys and 6 girls.

The rules in Maharashtra and India state that although aided schools can collect fees, those fees must be approved by regulatory authorities. They cannot charge fees exceeding the approved limits. The Hindustan Antibiotics School in Pimpri is government-aided. It remains to be seen whether they collect fees beyond the approved limit.

Parents Share Emotional Accounts

Parents of these students spoke to the Free Press Journal. One of the parents said, "My child studies at the HA School in Pimpri. Around a fortnight ago, the class teacher asked him to pay the fees. He conveyed the message to me and I assured the child I will pay but give me sometime as my finances are tough for the moment. But the school administration threatened my young child that they wouldn't allow him to sit for exams. Clear discrimination tactics can be seen by the school staff."

Another parent said, "My child came home crying one day, asking me to pay the fees. I felt bad. The school didn't reach out to me to pay fees, but they are torturing my child every now and then. We are responsible parents. Schools should understand that if we are not paying the fees, there is some problem we are facing."

Concerns Over Lasting Impact on Children

The third parent said, "The school is aided. Fees are Rs. 6,000. We admit we are in the wrong by not paying the fees but this is not the way to treat young students. School is supposed to be a safe place for these students, however, treating them like this can result in lifelong trauma."

PCMC Promises Action; School Silent on Allegations

Assistant Project Officer Vilas Patil of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) Education Department promised action on his behalf. He said, "The Education Department received the complaint on Tuesday afternoon from the Republican Party of India. The complaint alleges the school takes fees. It's known that an aided school can't collect fees. I went to the school to investigate it. After the investigation, if they take fees, we will remove the school's license. The thing which has happened in school is bad, and they cannot do it. This is injustice."

When the media tried to reach the school administration for a quote, they didn't respond. Sources said, "Even the school has made it hard for PCMC officials to reach out to them."

History and Legacy of Hindustan Antibiotics School

The HA School is widely known and has many famous personalities from the school who are its alumni. The foundation stone of the school was laid by former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The inauguration was done by the first Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. It was established in the year 1958 to serve the employees working at the Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL) and children from nearby low-income families.