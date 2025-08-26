Pune: NGT Forms Committee to Probe Pawana River Pollution After PMRDA & Zilla Parishad Blame Each Other

Polluted Pawana River Near Pimple Saudagar in Pune | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Western Zone of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the pollution in the Pawana River and the reason behind it. The order comes after, in a recent hearing, contradicting claims were traded by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP). Both have traded blame for the pollution of the Pawana River.

Committee Formation and Responsibilities

The NGT has ordered the formation of a committee, which will involve Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi and members from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). They have been asked to visit the affected area after the rainy season and find out the reasons behind the Pawana River's pollution.

Blame Game Between PMRDA and Zilla Parishad

The order notes that the ZP claims that wastewater is safely disposed of and is not flowing into the river. That means they have claimed no hand in the pollution of the river. However, PMRDA has contradicted these claims, saying wastewater enters rivers through drains in the ZP's jurisdiction. Because of these competing claims, the matter was not clear. This led the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to form a neutral committee to investigate and determine the actual source of pollution.

Applicant Welcomes NGT’s Intervention

Applicant Adv. Krunnal Ghare said, "The arguments made by the ZP and PMRDA are completely contradictory and far from the truth. The CPCB itself has listed the Pawana River as one of the most polluted rivers in the country. I welcome the NGT's decision to form a committee. This process will be more effective with the direct participation of the people."

He continued, saying, "If objective information provided by citizens is presented to the committee, the real sources of pollution will become clear, and accountability can be fixed. Therefore, it is crucial for people from all these villages to come forward and utilize this opportunity."

Next Hearing Scheduled in December

The NGT has ordered that all applicants and respondents be given prior notice of the committee's inspection. The hearing took place on August 20, 2025, and the next date has been set for December 1, 2025. The NGT said that citizen participation will be central to this process, and evidence based on their voices will be crucial in determining environmental responsibility.