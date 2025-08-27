Nashik: KTHM College Students Celebrate National Space Day With 'Space Explorer' Competitions |

On the occasion of National Space Day, Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's KTHM College Physics Department organised a poster competition, model competition and rangoli competition under 'Space Explorer 2025'. In this competition, students presented 50 posters, 30 models and 22 rangolis based on all the space missions of the college so far.

In the National Space Day-Poster Competition, posters were presented on topics like "Space Research: The Path to a Bright Garden", Chandrayaan Mission, Mars Mission, Aditya L One Mission and Global Space Research. In the model competition, models were presented on topics like Rocket Launcher (PSLV/ GSLV), Solar System (Sun and Planets), Satellite Launch Centre (ISRO Satellite Centre), Chandrayaan/ Mangalyaan Model, Space Station (Rover). In the Rangoli Competition, students drew rangolis combining science, art and patriotism.

The program was inaugurated by Dr KM Ahire, In-charge Principal of KTHM College. He said, "National Space Day is a symbol of human progress in the field of science and technology. On this day, we remember the achievements in space research, the contributions of scientists and future opportunities and inspire the youth."

On this occasion, Head of the Department of Physics Dr SR Gadakh spoke about the importance of National Space Day. "Space research provides an opportunity to know the secrets of the Earth and the universe. Satellites are used in all fields, like weather forecasting, communication systems, navigation, agriculture, and emergency management. On this day, students are inspired to take an interest in science and technology. This day is a day to remember and honour the work of great Indian scientists and astronauts. This day is a symbol of the country's scientific potential and self-reliance," he said.

Vice-Principal Dr. Nitin Gaikwad, Prof. Sanjay Shirsath, Dr. Nitin Pawar, Prof. Sudam Marathe, Prof. Shailaja Khairnar, Dr. Amol Rahane, and Prof. Sachin Bandgar were present on the occasion.

The program was moderated by Prof. Sneha Buwa, while the vote of thanks was given by Dr. Ganesh Mogal. All the winners were honoured with certificates and commendations by the in-charge principal of the college, Dr KM Ahire, and the head of the Physics Department, Dr SR Gadakh.

Winners of the competition:

(Poster competition)

First place:- Manav Dhruv

Second place:- Palak Gautam

Third place:- Neha Prajapati

(Model competition)

First place:- Vidya Deshmukh and Ayesha Khan.

Second place:- Apsunde Sayali and Bhavsar Khushi.

Third place:- Dabe Madhuri and Jadhav Sarthak.

(Rangoli competition)

First place:- Gauri Ahire and Mansi Jadhav

Second place:- Palave Priyanka and Rokde Ashwini

Third place:- Sayali Aher and Shivali Patil