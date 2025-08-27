 Nashik: KTHM College Students Celebrate National Space Day With 'Space Explorer' Competitions
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: KTHM College Students Celebrate National Space Day With 'Space Explorer' Competitions

Nashik: KTHM College Students Celebrate National Space Day With 'Space Explorer' Competitions

On the occasion of National Space Day, Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's KTHM College Physics Department organised a poster competition, model competition and rangoli competition under 'Space Explorer 2025'.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: KTHM College Students Celebrate National Space Day With 'Space Explorer' Competitions |

On the occasion of National Space Day, Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's KTHM College Physics Department organised a poster competition, model competition and rangoli competition under 'Space Explorer 2025'. In this competition, students presented 50 posters, 30 models and 22 rangolis based on all the space missions of the college so far.

In the National Space Day-Poster Competition, posters were presented on topics like "Space Research: The Path to a Bright Garden", Chandrayaan Mission, Mars Mission, Aditya L One Mission and Global Space Research. In the model competition, models were presented on topics like Rocket Launcher (PSLV/ GSLV), Solar System (Sun and Planets), Satellite Launch Centre (ISRO Satellite Centre), Chandrayaan/ Mangalyaan Model, Space Station (Rover). In the Rangoli Competition, students drew rangolis combining science, art and patriotism.

The program was inaugurated by Dr KM Ahire, In-charge Principal of KTHM College. He said, "National Space Day is a symbol of human progress in the field of science and technology. On this day, we remember the achievements in space research, the contributions of scientists and future opportunities and inspire the youth."

On this occasion, Head of the Department of Physics Dr SR Gadakh spoke about the importance of National Space Day. "Space research provides an opportunity to know the secrets of the Earth and the universe. Satellites are used in all fields, like weather forecasting, communication systems, navigation, agriculture, and emergency management. On this day, students are inspired to take an interest in science and technology. This day is a day to remember and honour the work of great Indian scientists and astronauts. This day is a symbol of the country's scientific potential and self-reliance," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions
FPJ Exclusive| ISI Plotting Retaliatory Strikes On RSS, Ganesh Utsav: Intel Puts Agencies On High Alert
FPJ Exclusive| ISI Plotting Retaliatory Strikes On RSS, Ganesh Utsav: Intel Puts Agencies On High Alert
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect
India Likely To Sign USD 1 Billion Fighter Jet Engine Deal With American Firm Amid Tariff Row
India Likely To Sign USD 1 Billion Fighter Jet Engine Deal With American Firm Amid Tariff Row
Read Also
VIDEO: Car Driver Assaulted In Pune’s Khadki For Stopping Biker Riding On Wrong Side
article-image

Vice-Principal Dr. Nitin Gaikwad, Prof. Sanjay Shirsath, Dr. Nitin Pawar, Prof. Sudam Marathe, Prof. Shailaja Khairnar, Dr. Amol Rahane, and Prof. Sachin Bandgar were present on the occasion. 

The program was moderated by Prof. Sneha Buwa, while the vote of thanks was given by Dr. Ganesh Mogal. All the winners were honoured with certificates and commendations by the in-charge principal of the college, Dr KM Ahire, and the head of the Physics Department, Dr SR Gadakh.

Read Also
Pune: NGT Forms Committee to Probe Pawana River Pollution After PMRDA & Zilla Parishad Blame Each...
article-image

Winners of the competition:

(Poster competition)

 First place:- Manav Dhruv

 Second place:- Palak Gautam

 Third place:- Neha Prajapati

(Model competition)

 First place:- Vidya Deshmukh and Ayesha Khan.

 Second place:- Apsunde Sayali and Bhavsar Khushi.

 Third place:- Dabe Madhuri and Jadhav Sarthak.

(Rangoli competition)

 First place:- Gauri Ahire and Mansi Jadhav

 Second place:- Palave Priyanka and Rokde Ashwini

 Third place:- Sayali Aher and Shivali Patil

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon: Ganeshotsav Mahamandal Continues 15-Year Tradition Of 'Aarti Samarasta' To Promote Social...

Jalgaon: Ganeshotsav Mahamandal Continues 15-Year Tradition Of 'Aarti Samarasta' To Promote Social...

Nashik: KTHM College Students Celebrate National Space Day With 'Space Explorer' Competitions

Nashik: KTHM College Students Celebrate National Space Day With 'Space Explorer' Competitions

Nashik: IAS Omkar Pawar Cracks Down On Absenteeism, Issues Show Cause Notices To Four Employees

Nashik: IAS Omkar Pawar Cracks Down On Absenteeism, Issues Show Cause Notices To Four Employees

BJP's Uddhav Nimse May Face Arrest For Assaulting Family In Nashik

BJP's Uddhav Nimse May Face Arrest For Assaulting Family In Nashik

Nashik: 'Shri Ganesh Arogyacha' Campaign To Offer Free Health Check-Ups During Ganpati Festival

Nashik: 'Shri Ganesh Arogyacha' Campaign To Offer Free Health Check-Ups During Ganpati Festival