 VIDEO: Car Driver Assaulted In Pune’s Khadki For Stopping Biker Riding On Wrong Side
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Car Driver Assaulted In Pune’s Khadki For Stopping Biker Riding On Wrong Side

VIDEO: Car Driver Assaulted In Pune’s Khadki For Stopping Biker Riding On Wrong Side

The incident took place on Monday at 5:30 pm. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Car Driver Assaulted In Pune’s Khadki For Stopping Biker Riding On Wrong Side | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune's Khadki area, a car driver was assaulted by a group of individuals for stopping a biker from riding on the wrong side of the road. The incident took place on Monday at 5:30 pm. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

According to the information shared on social media by journalist Steffy Thevar, two men assaulted a car driver on Khadki Road because he stopped them from driving on the wrong side. Later, these two men called two more people, and they all beat up the car driver, causing him to bleed. "#RoadRage in the city is worse than ever before," she added.

Thevar shared a picture of the driver, whose shirt was soaked in blood. She wrote, "The car driver's shirt is blood-soaked & CT scan hints at possible internal bleeding. After spending three hours in Khadki Police Station, only non-cognisable (NC) filed - 'it is not intense enough' for FIR, say cops. WHAT DEFINES INTENSITY?"

Read Also
VIDEOS & PHOTOS: 60 Vehicles Gutted As Fire Breaks Out At TVS Showroom On Pune's Bund Garden Road
article-image

The CT scan showed a "subtle fracture of the nasal bone on the right side and fracture of the anterior bony nasal septum."

FPJ Shorts
Vivo T4 Pro 5G With 90W Fast Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Sale Date
Vivo T4 Pro 5G With 90W Fast Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Sale Date
PhonePe Launches Home Insurance Product Line To Offer Homeowners A Simple & Affordable Solution To Protect Homes
PhonePe Launches Home Insurance Product Line To Offer Homeowners A Simple & Affordable Solution To Protect Homes
Anil Kapoor & Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Buy Apartment Worth ₹5 Crore In Bandra's Mumbai
Anil Kapoor & Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Buy Apartment Worth ₹5 Crore In Bandra's Mumbai
Mumbai Metro, Monorail Near 10-Lakh Daily Ridership Milestone
Mumbai Metro, Monorail Near 10-Lakh Daily Ridership Milestone

According to the reporter, the driver dialled 100, "but instead of a human answering, it went to a voice message asking to type 1 or 2 or 3 in an emergency. What kind of an emergency line is this??" she asked.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Car Driver Assaulted In Pune’s Khadki For Stopping Biker Riding On Wrong Side

VIDEO: Car Driver Assaulted In Pune’s Khadki For Stopping Biker Riding On Wrong Side

Pune: Jaya Kishori To Install Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Idol At 12:15 PM Tomorrow

Pune: Jaya Kishori To Install Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Idol At 12:15 PM Tomorrow

Nashik: Elderly Woman Carried On Back For 3 KM For Treatment In Igatpuri Due To Lack Of Roads...

Nashik: Elderly Woman Carried On Back For 3 KM For Treatment In Igatpuri Due To Lack Of Roads...

Pune To Get Apple’s Fourth Retail Store In India: Opening Date, Location & Key Details

Pune To Get Apple’s Fourth Retail Store In India: Opening Date, Location & Key Details

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: 60 Vehicles Gutted As Fire Breaks Out At TVS Showroom On Pune's Bund Garden Road

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: 60 Vehicles Gutted As Fire Breaks Out At TVS Showroom On Pune's Bund Garden Road