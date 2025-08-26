VIDEO: Car Driver Assaulted In Pune’s Khadki For Stopping Biker Riding On Wrong Side | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune's Khadki area, a car driver was assaulted by a group of individuals for stopping a biker from riding on the wrong side of the road. The incident took place on Monday at 5:30 pm. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

According to the information shared on social media by journalist Steffy Thevar, two men assaulted a car driver on Khadki Road because he stopped them from driving on the wrong side. Later, these two men called two more people, and they all beat up the car driver, causing him to bleed. "#RoadRage in the city is worse than ever before," she added.

Thevar shared a picture of the driver, whose shirt was soaked in blood. She wrote, "The car driver's shirt is blood-soaked & CT scan hints at possible internal bleeding. After spending three hours in Khadki Police Station, only non-cognisable (NC) filed - 'it is not intense enough' for FIR, say cops. WHAT DEFINES INTENSITY?"

The CT scan showed a "subtle fracture of the nasal bone on the right side and fracture of the anterior bony nasal septum."

According to the reporter, the driver dialled 100, "but instead of a human answering, it went to a voice message asking to type 1 or 2 or 3 in an emergency. What kind of an emergency line is this??" she asked.