 Three Detained After Married Woman, Lover Beaten, Thrown Into Well By Family Members In Maharashtra’s Nanded
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneThree Detained After Married Woman, Lover Beaten, Thrown Into Well By Family Members In Maharashtra’s Nanded

Three Detained After Married Woman, Lover Beaten, Thrown Into Well By Family Members In Maharashtra’s Nanded

The woman got married about a year ago. Her paramour, who lived in Borjunni village, went to meet her in Golegaon village on Monday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
Three Detained After Married Woman, Lover Beaten, Thrown Into Well By Family Members In Maharashtra’s Nanded | Representational Image

The family members of a married woman allegedly thrashed her and her paramour after they were caught meeting and then threw them into a well in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, they said, adding the woman's body has been recovered while a search was on for the man. The woman's father, grandfather and uncle have been detained, the police said, adding the age of the victims was being ascertained. The woman got married about a year ago. Her paramour, who lived in Borjunni village, went to meet her in Golegaon village on Monday.

After finding them together at her residence, the woman's in-laws called her maternal family members and handed over the duo to them, an official from Umri police station told PTI.

The woman and her paramour were allegedly beaten up en route to Borjunni and thrown into a well in the Kakrala area under the Umri police station limits around 2.30 pm on Monday, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Deploys AI Surveillance For Crowd Safety; Mandal Denies 24-Hour Free Meals, Warns Against VIP Pass Scams
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Deploys AI Surveillance For Crowd Safety; Mandal Denies 24-Hour Free Meals, Warns Against VIP Pass Scams
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions
FPJ Exclusive| ISI Plotting Retaliatory Strikes On RSS, Ganesh Utsav: Intel Puts Agencies On High Alert
FPJ Exclusive| ISI Plotting Retaliatory Strikes On RSS, Ganesh Utsav: Intel Puts Agencies On High Alert
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect

Her father, uncle and grandfather were allegedly involved in the killings, the official said.

Read Also
Pune University Promises SET Exam Results By August 30 After ABVP Protest
article-image

The woman's father later reached the Umri police station and claimed he was the one who killed both of them. But, later it was found in the investigation that her uncle and grandfather were also allegedly involved in the crime, he said.

Read Also
MCOCA Accused Out On Bail For Father's Medical Treatment Creates Ruckus With Local Goons, Paraded By...
article-image

The three have been detained, and further investigation is on into the case, another official said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Fadnavis Flags Off Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Calls It 'Gateway To Prosperity' For...

CM Fadnavis Flags Off Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Calls It 'Gateway To Prosperity' For...

Three Detained After Married Woman, Lover Beaten, Thrown Into Well By Family Members In...

Three Detained After Married Woman, Lover Beaten, Thrown Into Well By Family Members In...

Jalgaon: Ganeshotsav Mahamandal Continues 15-Year Tradition Of 'Aarti Samarasta' To Promote Social...

Jalgaon: Ganeshotsav Mahamandal Continues 15-Year Tradition Of 'Aarti Samarasta' To Promote Social...

Nashik: KTHM College Students Celebrate National Space Day With 'Space Explorer' Competitions

Nashik: KTHM College Students Celebrate National Space Day With 'Space Explorer' Competitions

Nashik: IAS Omkar Pawar Cracks Down On Absenteeism, Issues Show Cause Notices To Four Employees

Nashik: IAS Omkar Pawar Cracks Down On Absenteeism, Issues Show Cause Notices To Four Employees