 Nashik: 'Shri Ganesh Arogyacha' Campaign To Offer Free Health Check-Ups During Ganpati Festival
Nashik: 'Shri Ganesh Arogyacha' Campaign To Offer Free Health Check-Ups During Ganpati Festival

'Shri Ganesh Arogyacha' campaign will provide free health check-ups and guidance for treatment to common citizens and needy patients. 42 public Ganesh Mandals in Nashik will participate in the initiative from Aug 28 to Sept 9.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: 'Shri Ganesh Arogyacha' Campaign To Offer Free Health Check-Ups During Ganpati Festival | Wikimedia Commons, Representative Picture

In the backdrop of the Ganesh festival, a social health campaign 'Shri Ganesh Arogyacha' will be implemented in Nashik. In this camp, free health check-ups and guidance for treatment will be provided to common citizens and needy patients. 42 public Ganesh Mandals in the district will participate in this initiative from Aug 28 to Sept 9.

These community health camps will be organised in coordination with the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund Cell and the Charity Hospital Help Cell under the Chief Minister's Secretariat. Citizens will be provided free health check-ups and guidance for treatment in these camps.

This health initiative to be implemented during the Ganeshotsav period is important. The services of officers and employees of the health department, medical officers of various medical colleges affiliated to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, medical students and para-medical staff will be taken in this campaign. 

It is planned to organise these camps during the day in 42 public Ganesh Mandals in the district. In these camps, patients will undergo primary examination, free blood tests, ECG and all related tests. 

From this, patients who require further treatment will be provided with guidance and assistance for treatment through government health schemes. Citizens coming to the camp will be registered and their health will be checked, and they will be guided.

Timely guidance instructions regarding the 'Shri Ganesh Arogyacha' campaign will be given on the WhatsApp group, and all the relevant agencies should contribute to the success of the campaign, Nashik Tehsildar Manjusha Ghatge has appealed.

