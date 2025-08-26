BJP's Uddhav Nimse May Face Arrest For Assaulting Family In Nashik |

BJP leader Uddhav Nimse, who attacked a family over a minor dispute, is now likely to face a big blow. The victim's family has directly met the Police Commissioner along with the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction and demanded Nimse's arrest.

The Police Commissioner's assurance of a decision in a day or two has increased Nimse's problems, and there is a possibility of this case getting political colour.

Nimse and his supporters had attacked the Dhotre family over a minor dispute in the Nandur Naka area. The women and children of the family were also beaten up in this attack.

The women of the family had filed a complaint with the Adgaon police, alleging that Nimse had threatened to kill them. Although seven people have been arrested in this case, Nimse has not been arrested.

Therefore, the Dhotre family met Prathamesh Geete, the metropolitan chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT) group, along with Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, and demanded the arrest of Nimse. The possibility of Nimse's arrest has increased as the Police Commissioner has clarified that he will make a decision soon.

Attempt to trap BJP

In the backdrop of the upcoming municipal elections, the Shiv Sena (UBT) group is making a strong attempt to trap BJP by targeting Nimse. The political circle is paying attention to how the local BJP leadership handles this matter.