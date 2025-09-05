Pimpri-Chinchwad: 4,000 Police On Duty For Ganesh Visarjan; 959 Mandals To Immerse Idols At 45 Locations | Anand Chaini

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The country will bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa tomorrow (Saturday, September 6). Like every year, Pimpri-Chinchwad too will see visarjan (immersion) processions of both public and household idols. According to police, 959 public mandals will immerse their idols at 45 designated spots across the city.

To ensure everything passes off smoothly, the police have rolled out a massive security plan. Around 4,000 personnel will be on duty, with additional preventive steps taken to avoid untoward incidents.

This year, Pimpri-Chinchwad welcomed 2,146 public and 2,65,274 household idols. Of these, 1,157 public idols have already been immersed, 521 on the seventh day, 263 on the ninth, and 373 on the tenth. The remaining 989 will be immersed on Saturday. For this, artificial tanks have been set up along the Pavana, Indrayani, and Mula rivers to support immersion at 45 ghats.

Main Routes

The biggest processions will pass through two stretches, in Pimpri, via the late Indira Gandhi Flyover, Shagun Chowk, and Deluxe Chowk, and in Chinchwad, through Chapekar Chowk.

Traffic Diversions

Traffic has been diverted on the routes of the Ganesha immersion processions. Two officers and 100 home guards have been deployed to assist the traffic police.

In Chinchwad:

- Traffic from Ahimsa Chowk to Chapekar Chowk will be diverted via SKF Chowk and Khandoba Mal Chowk.

- Traffic from Dalvi Nagar Bridge to Chapekar Chowk will be diverted via Bijli Nagar from SKF Chowk.

- Vehicles coming to Chapekar Chowk from Walhekarwadi T-Junction will be diverted via Walhekarwadi's old toll booth to Bijli Nagar or SKF Chowk.

- Vehicles from Bhai Ali Lane and Chinchwad Police Chowki heading to Chapekar Chowk will be diverted via Keshav Nagar.

- Traffic from Ahimsa Chowk and River View Chowk will also be diverted via Walhekarwadi, Mahavir Chowk, or SKF.

In Pimpri:

- Traffic heading towards Sarja Hotel and Pavaneshwar Temple will be diverted from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj via Pimpri Gaon.

- Traffic heading towards Deluxe Chowk, Jamtani Chowk, Ashok Theatre, and Bhat Nagar will be diverted from Kalewadi Bridge via Smashanbhumi Chowk, Mahatma Phule College, and Dairy Farm.

- The roads leading to Shagun Chowk, Karachi Chowk, Deluxe Chowk, Arya Samaj Chowk, and Sai Chowk have been closed, and vehicles on these routes will be diverted via Pimpri Bridge to Bhat Nagar.

Focus On Noise And Lasers

Police have restricted the use of laser beams this year, citing risks of permanent eye damage. DJs too have been curbed, following court directives on noise pollution. Local police teams will monitor sound levels with meters, and action will be taken if limits are crossed.

Police Deployment

For the day, the force will include a Joint Commissioner, an Additional Commissioner, six DCPs, nine ACPs, 64 Inspectors, 291 Assistant Police Inspectors/Sub-Inspectors, 2,355 constables, 400 home guards, SRPF platoons, BDDS squads, striking teams, and RCP units.

Riot Control & Preventive Action

Riot control squads have already rehearsed crowd-management drills, with shields, helmets, tear gas, and wireless systems ready. Notices have also been served to 510 individuals identified as “potential rioters” under Section 163(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, ordering them to stay away from the visarjan routes. Preventive action has also been taken against 1,809 people under the BNS, Mumbai Police Act, and other provisions.