'Sack Ajit Pawar': Netizens Demand Action Amid Row Over Phone Call Threatening IPS Officer Anjali Krishna | Sourced

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has landed in a controversy after a video of him threatening IPS officer Anjali Krishna over a phone call recently went viral. Meanwhile, netizens are demanding that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief be sacked from his post immediately.

Check out the posts below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is the controversy?

A video surfaced from Kurdu village in Madha tehsil of Solapur, where IPS officer Anjana Krishna had gone on August 21 to investigate complaints of illegal soil excavation for road construction.

A clash broke out between police and villagers, after which the NCP workers intervened. One of them, Baba Jagtap, handed his phone to the IPS officer during the confrontation, connecting her to Pawar.

In the viral video, the IPS officer is heard telling Pawar, "Sir, can you do one thing and call me on my number directly?" To this, Pawar responds, "Just one minute, I will take action against you. I am talking to you, and you are asking me to call you directly. You want to see me? You can take my number and WhatsApp call me. Itna aapko daring hua hai kya? (Are you that daring?)"

The video has triggered sharp criticism from the Opposition.

Ajit Pawar responds:

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pawar said his intention was never to interfere with police work but to ensure that the situation in Solapur "remained calm and did not escalate further."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further. I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage and I value the rule of law above all," he wrote.

Pawar also assured strict action against illegal sand mining, adding, "I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law."

'Brazenly arrogant culture'

Congress MP KC Venugopal launched a scathing attack against Pawar, and called it the NDA's "arrogant culture".

Sharing an X post on Friday, Venugopal said that Pawar's tone shows that the NDA members are "high on power".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He wrote, "The arrogant tone in which Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar spoke to IPS Anjana Krishna, who was doing her duty of cracking down on illegal sand mining, shows the levels to which the members of the ruling NDA are high on their own power. This is a classic example of how the brazenly arrogant culture set at the top percolates down to others in the hierarchy."

Slamming Pawar for providing a "justification" in the matter, Venugopal called it a "face-saving measure".

"Instead of applauding an officer for cracking down on corrupt activities, Mr Pawar thought it fit to lambast her and obstruct her efforts. His belated justification is nothing more than a facing saving measure, and he has not even apologised for his rude and unbecoming conduct," he wrote on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called the Dy CM "head of thieves" and alleged that he protects the unlawful people in his party.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing a press conference, Raut said, "That was an unethical act. I believe Shinde (Dy CM Eknath Shinde) and Pawar have thieves, smugglers and rapists (in their parties). The same happened in Sunil Shelke's case...and Ajit Pawar provides protection to such people. PM Modi had alleged a Rs 70,000 crore scam against him, then what is this? You (Ajit Pawar) are now suppressing an IPS officer; where is your discipline now?"

"This is like robbing the government. Ajit Pawar has no right to be in the government. He had asked the IPS officer to do an illegal task. You are the head of the thieves," Raut added.