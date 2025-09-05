Nashik ZP CEO Omkar Pawar Orders Strict Implementation Of CM’s 150-Day Programme | Sourced

Nashik: A coordination meeting of the Group Development Officers of all Panchayat Samitis was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Nashik Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar. A detailed review of the implementation of various schemes of the Central and State Governments was taken up in this meeting.

Pawar said that the strict implementation of all schemes of the Central and State Governments is of utmost importance to achieve all-round development in rural areas. For this, he expressed the need for the officers of the Zilla Parishad system and all Panchayat Samitis to work in coordination. He directed them to visit all Panchayat Samitis in the coming days and implement the Chief Minister's 150-day office reform programme effectively.

Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar directed all Group Development Officers to complete the implementation of schemes in their respective Panchayat Samitis in a timely and effective manner. He also mentioned that the benefits of the schemes should reach the beneficiaries directly by strictly following the guidelines given by the government.

Additional Chief Executive Officer Dr. Arjun Gunde, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Pratibha Sangamnere, In-charge Deputy Chief Executive Officer (General Administration) Deepak Patil, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Maruti Mule, Executive Engineer of Construction and Communication Department Sandeep Sonawane, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Rajendra Bagul along with Heads of Departments of all Departments and Group Development Officers of all Panchayat Samitis were present in the meeting.

Meeting Review:

A detailed review of the work of various departments was taken in this meeting:

- Rural Development Mechanism: The progress of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ramai Awas Yojana, Shabari Awas Yojana, Gharkul Yojana for landless beneficiaries, Modi Awas Gharkul Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Janajati Adivasi Nyay Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) was reviewed. Also, the implementation of the "Lakhpati Didi" initiative under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Upliftment Mission was discussed.

- Gram Panchayat Department: The appropriation of funds as per the provisions of the 15th Finance Commission, Swapnagaon concept, goods supplied to Gram Panchayats, inspection of Gram Panchayats, report on public facilities and pilgrimage development works, as well as PM Vishwakarma and Gati Shakti schemes, were reviewed.

- Education Department: The construction of model school rooms, the academic status of students under the Basic Literacy and Numeracy Mission, as well as the selection of PM Shri schools and the progress of expenditure, were discussed.

- Health Department: National Quality Assurance / Smart PHC Scheme, Birth and Death Registration were reviewed in detail.

- Social Welfare Department: Development of Scheduled Caste and Neo-Buddhist settlements and fulfilment of Backward Class Fund expenditure were discussed.

- Women and Child Development Department: Special focus was placed on the eradication of malnutrition and related measures.

- Village Water Supply Department: Jal Jeevan Mission was discussed.

- Finance Department: Pending paragraphs of the Panchayat Raj Committee and Local Fund Accounts Office were considered.

- General Administration: Instructions were given regarding the implementation of e-office, pending cases from the Secretariat and submission of the Annual Administration Report for the year 2024-25.

- Construction Department: Completed and incomplete works were reviewed.