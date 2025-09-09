Mumbai: Construction Of Aspirational Toilets Near Lion Gate Resumes Despite Govt Stay Order | Pexels/ representative Image

Mumbai: Construction of aspirational toilets near Lion Gate resumed despite a stay order from the Maharashtra government, surprising locals on Monday. Former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar wrote to BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, seeking action against officials for defying the order. However, the BMC denied any ongoing work in the area.

After MLA Ameet Satam raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly, Minister Uday Samant announced that work on 14 aspirational toilets in South Mumbai would be halted pending an inquiry. Despite this, construction reportedly continues near Lion Gate, alleged Narwekar. He also called it a serious breach of government orders and demanded strict action against the responsible officials.

Narwekar had opposed the construction of aspirational toilets in A ward, especially those on footpaths. He argues that such projects encroach on pedestrian space and violate BMC’s Pedestrian First Policy, which requires a minimum 1.2-metre-wide clear walkway. Citing the Lion Gate toilet, he noted that although the footpath is 8.65 metres wide, no space has been left for safe pedestrian movement, forcing people onto the road and endangering public safety.

However, the BMC has clarified that, "At the proposed site of the aspirational toilet near Lion Gate, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) cables are laid underground. Due to a recent fault in these cables, urgent repair work became necessary. Accordingly, for the past 2–3 days, BEST authorities have been carrying out cable repair work at the location. No fresh construction has been proposed or initiated at this site."