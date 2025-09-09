 Mumbai: RWITC Clubhouse At Mahalaxmi Racecourse Gets Coastal Authority Nod, BMC Pushes Ahead With 120-Acre Public Park
The designated site for the clubhouse falls within the residential and commercial zone of the development blueprint. Earlier, multiple land reservations had restricted construction, but these have now been deleted to make way for the project. The proposed RWITC clubhouse will come up on a plot, which spans 1,30,207 square metres.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
Mahalaxmi Racecourse | File

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has cleared a proposal for a new Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) clubhouse at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) advances its plan to develop a 120-acre central park on the site. The proposal was approved in August, with minutes of the decision uploaded online last week.

According to a Hindustan Times report citing the meeting records, the project conforms to the BMC’s Development Plan 2034. The designated site for the clubhouse falls within the residential and commercial zone of the development blueprint. Earlier, multiple land reservations had restricted construction, but these have now been deleted to make way for the project.

A state government notification issued on October 14, 2024, divided the racecourse layout into seven subplots. Of these, four, A, B, C and a, are owned by the state, while three, D, E and F, belong to the BMC. The proposed RWITC clubhouse will come up on Plot F, which spans 1,30,207 square metres.

Details On The Clubhouse Building

Plans reveal that the clubhouse building will occupy a footprint of 9,329 sq m and have a total construction area of 65,654 sq m. Of this, 40,258 sq m is designated as Floor Space Index (FSI) area and 25,395 sq m as non-FSI. The facilities will include a clubhouse, gymkhana and banquet hall, as per the report.

The development will feature a multi-level enclosure stand with a basement, garage, ground and upper floors, as well as quarantine stables. The gymkhana complex will comprise two basements, service floors on the second and third levels, and lodging rooms from the third to the seventh floors. A second building will house a banquet hall. Additional facilities include a gymnasium, departmental store, swimming pool, viewing deck, and upgraded spectator stands.

BMC's 120-Acre Central Park Plan

Alongside the RWITC project, the BMC is preparing to transform the larger racecourse land into a central park for citizens. The 120-acre public park will feature a botanical garden, children’s play areas, walking and jogging tracks, landscaped water bodies, and cultural spaces for art, yoga and vipassana. Importantly, the design ensures that the public will enjoy uninterrupted views of the racecourse track from every level of the refurbished stands.

With the dual plans moving forward, Mahalaxmi Racecourse is set to become both a recreational hub for the public and a lifestyle destination through exclusive facilities, marking a major reimagining of one of Mumbai’s most iconic spaces.

