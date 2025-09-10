NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids In ISIS-Linked Terror Conspiracy, Questions Mumbai Man |

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 21 locations across five states and a union territory in connection with a terror conspiracy case linked to ISIS and other proscribed terrorist organisations.

The raids were carried out in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. During the operations, the agency seized multiple digital devices, including mobile phones, laptops, and incriminatory documents, which are expected to provide crucial leads in mapping the conspiracy.

During the operation, the NIA, in close coordination with the state security agency, detained a 35-year-old man from the Kurla circle near Kasaiwada in Mumbai, for questioning over his online activities. Investigations revealed that he was a frequent follower of multiple social media accounts linked to ISIS and other proscribed terrorist organisations’ sympathiser networks. Agencies conducted a detailed interrogation to map his digital and real-world connections within the terror circle. He was released after a few hours but his online interactions and digital footprint are being carefully analysed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The case originated with the arrest of Akhlathur alias Mohammed Akhlque Mujahid, who allegedly conspired with others to commit terrorist acts in India. Investigations revealed that Mujahid was attempting to recruit men and gather material support to wage jihad against India by coordinating with proscribed terror outfits.

According to the NIA, Mujahid maintained contact with these terror networks through social media platforms and had connections with multiple entities in Pakistan and Syria. Investigators are analysing his digital footprint to uncover the broader network of collaborators and financiers supporting the conspiracy.

The NIA had taken over the case from Kayar police in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, in June this year. The probe, registered under RC-01/2025/NIA/CHE, involves detailed examination of communications, travel histories, and financial transactions of the accused, as well as recruitment through online social media propaganda in different states to expand the network.

Officials stressed that while no arrests were made during Monday’s operations, several individuals were detained and questioned, and their digital devices were seized for analysis. Sources added that suspected recruits have been summoned to appear before the NIA office for further questioning.

The investigation is ongoing, and further action including potential arrests, is expected as the agency pieces together the network behind the planned terror activities.