West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: Amid unrest in Nepal, before leaving for a two days visit to North Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday had asked people residing near districts of Bengal and Nepal border to maintain peace and also to ensure that no one gets into any trouble.

“We love all our bordering countries. We love Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. I would urge the residents of Siliguri, Kalimpong, and other areas near the Nepal border to maintain peace and avoid activities that could trigger further tension,” said Mamata at Kolkata airport.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The West Bengal Chief Minister also added that the foreign policy remains with the Government of India.

“The Government of India so far has not given any instruction to us. Once they give, we will abide by it. The Central government has not informed us about anything related to intensifying border security. That is obvious and it is a correct decision. Why should our people face trouble? We will remain well with our neighbouring country if they remain well,” further mentioned Mamata.

Notably, goods carrying trucks were seen standing near Siliguri-Nepal border as the drivers despite having permission are sceptical to cross the border.

“On Monday we heard of incidents of firing in Jhapa district in Nepal for which we are afraid to go. Despite having permission we are not going,” said a truck driver to the media.

Central forces in large numbers are also seen at the streets of Panitanki in Siliguri in North Bengal which connects with Nepal’s Jhapa district and barricades had also been set up for avoiding any untoward incidents.

Bus services have reportedly been closed between Siliguri and Kathmandu over the violence.

Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directives, Darjeeling SP Praveen Prakash had inspected sensitive areas of Naxalbari, Panitanki and Kharibari. The Darjeeling SP had assured that the Indian side will remain peaceful as security has been tightened.