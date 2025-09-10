 Video: Two Men Drag Dog Behind Bike In UP's Aligarh, Complaint Filed
After the video of the incident went viral, Aligarh Police responded on X stating that necessary action in the matter is being taken by the local police.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
A shocking incident of animal cruelty has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh where two youths tied a stray dog to their bike and dragged it along the road.

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing two men on a two-wheeler with the limbs of a stray dog tied with a rope, with the other end attached to their motorcycle. They were dragging the dog along the road while another dog can be seen chasing them.

In the video, the doc can be seen screaming in pain as onlookers watched in silence.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Sasani Gate area of Aligarh. An animal rights organisation, Jeev Daya Foundation, has filed a written complaint against the men and has demanded action against them for inflicting brutality on the canine.

