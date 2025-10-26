 Assam DGP Harmeet Singh Reviews Security In Tinsukia After ULFA(I) Attack On Army Camp
Assam DGP Harmeet Singh Reviews Security In Tinsukia After ULFA(I) Attack On Army Camp

The meeting, held at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, was attended by top army officers and senior police and intelligent officials from Sadiya and Tinsukia districts.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
article-image

Guwahati: Following the dreaded attack on 2nd Grenadier of Indian Army at Kakopathar by suspected ULFA (Independent) militants in midnight recently, Director General of Police (DGP), Assam Harmeet Singh visited Tinsukia on Saturday and held a high-level security review meeting with senior officials of the police and army in view of the recent surge in militant activities by the banned outfit ULFA (Independent).

The meeting, held at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, was attended by top army officers and senior police and intelligent officials from Sadiya and Tinsukia districts.

Inspector General of Police (Operations) Jeetmol Doley was also present in the meeting, which reviewed the current law-and-order situation, cross-border security, and the recent attack on an army camp in Kakopathar.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, DGP Singh urged the ULFA (Independent) to come forward for peace talks, stating that dialogue is the only constructive path toward resolving long-standing issues.

It may be mentioned that following the recent attack on an army camp at Kakopathar allegedly carried out by the ULFA (Independent), joint operations by the army and police have been intensified across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

article-image

During an encounter on Tuesday night at 6th Mile in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, a hardcore ULFA (I) cadre was killed.

In a related development, Tinsukia and Arunachal Pradesh Police on Thursday detained seven persons, including a woman, on suspicion of maintaining links with the banned outfit.

The arrests were made during an operation led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia Mrinmoy Das. The detainees are accused of supplying food, medicines, and other essentials to ULFA (Independent) camps located in Myanmar.

