 Video: 6-Year-Old Nursery Student Dies After Alleged Choking At Badaun School
A six-year-old nursery student died in Badaun after allegedly choking on a bracelet bead at school. The family has accused the school of negligence, while the administration called it a tragic accident and said CCTV footage is available. Police have launched an investigation, and the body has been kept for post-mortem.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
article-image

A six-year-old nursery student died under suspicious circumstances at New Hopes Public School in Kakrala town of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Monday, triggering allegations of negligence by her family.

The child, identified as Taapsee, daughter of Tekchand from Ughaini village, had left for school as usual in the morning. Her father said she was completely healthy, had eaten breakfast and carried her lunch box before boarding the school vehicle. “She had no fever or any health issue,” he claimed, alleging that lapses by the school administration led to her death.

School principal Bhuraj Singh said the incident appeared to be a tragic accident. According to him, the child was wearing a bracelet and one of its beads accidentally got lodged in her windpipe. As her condition worsened, staff rushed her to a nearby doctor.

She was first taken to ENT specialist Dr RK Agrawal, who referred her to surgeon Dr AK Verma after describing the situation as critical. The surgeon then advised immediate transfer to the district hospital. However, by the time she was taken there, doctors declared her dead.

The school said the family was informed immediately and claimed the entire sequence was captured on CCTV, which can be handed over for investigation. The body has been kept in the mortuary at the district hospital, and police have launched a probe into the incident.

