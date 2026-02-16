X Down: Users Report Outage As Timelines, Posts & Grok Stop Working Globally

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered a major outage on Monday, leaving thousands of users in India and several other countries unable to access their timelines or view posts.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, more than 45,000 reports were logged as complaints surged throughout the day. Users reported difficulties logging in, posting updates, and refreshing their feeds. Both mobile app and web users said they were met with blank screens while attempting to load timelines.

The disruption also impacted Grok, the AI chatbot developed by xAI and integrated with the platform. Several users flagged that the chatbot was either unresponsive or inaccessible during the outage.

The outage appeared to be widespread, affecting users across multiple regions. Complaints spiked rapidly on Downdetector, with many users taking to other social media platforms to confirm whether the issue was global.

As of now, X has not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption or providing a timeline for full restoration of services.

This is not the first time the platform has faced technical issues since its rebranding from Twitter to X. The incident once again highlights the vulnerability of major social media platforms to large-scale outages, especially amid increasing reliance on them for communication, news dissemination, and business engagement.

Users continued to experience intermittent issues at the time of reporting.