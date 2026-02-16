Karnataka News: Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt 7 District Courts Across State, Proceedings Halted

Security teams evacuate court complexes across Karnataka after simultaneous bomb threat emails trigger emergency checks | AI Generated Representational Image

Bengaluru, Feb 13: Functioning of seven district courts in Karnataka was derailed on Monday after the courts received bomb threats. The courts that received bomb threats include the district courts of Haveri, Kodagu, Mandya, Dharwad, Davanagere, Uttara Kannada and Chitradurga.

Threats sent simultaneously via email

The bomb threats to each district court came through email simultaneously. The entire court complexes were evacuated and the dog squads were summoned to the spot.

After a thorough check-up, it was proved that they were hoax calls. By then, the court proceedings of the first half of the day were over.

Also Watch:

13th hoax call in 46 days

Interestingly, this is the 13th bomb hoax call to the courts during the last 46 days. After malls and schools, the pranksters are targeting the courts now. The police are tracking the digital footprints of the person behind the hoax emails.