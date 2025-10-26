 Maoist-Linked Militant Killed In Assam Police Encounter, Key Accused In Railway Bomb Blasts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMaoist-Linked Militant Killed In Assam Police Encounter, Key Accused In Railway Bomb Blasts

Maoist-Linked Militant Killed In Assam Police Encounter, Key Accused In Railway Bomb Blasts

The deceased has been identified as Apil Murmu, also known as Rohit Murmu (40) from Jharkhand. According to Kokrajhar Police, Murmu was one of the key accused in a recent railway track bombing in Kokrajhar and had earlier been involved in a similar blast in Jharkhand.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 04:00 AM IST
article-image
Maoist-Linked Militant Killed In Assam Police Encounter, Key Accused In Railway Bomb Blasts |

Guwahati, October 25: A dreaded Maoist-linked militant, allegedly involved in multiple railway bomb blasts, was killed during a police encounter in Nadanguri, Kokrajhar district, Assam, on Friday early morning.

Militant Identified as Apil Murmu, Key Accused in Blasts

The deceased has been identified as Apil Murmu, also known as Rohit Murmu (40) from Jharkhand. According to Kokrajhar Police, Murmu was one of the key accused in a recent railway track bombing in Kokrajhar and had earlier been involved in a similar blast in Jharkhand.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kokrajhar, Pushparaj Singh, said that Murmu had carried out a railway track explosion in Jharkhand in October last year before fleeing to Assam. In Jharkhand, he was known as Rohit Murmu, while in Assam, he used the name Apil Murmu, claiming to be a resident of Grahampur village under Kachugaon in Kokrajhar district.

FPJ Shorts
Software Engineer Arrested In Woman Doctor’s Suicide Case In Satara; PSI Named In Note Still Absconding
Software Engineer Arrested In Woman Doctor’s Suicide Case In Satara; PSI Named In Note Still Absconding
Mumbai News: Four-Day Chhath Puja Festivities Begin, Devotees Offer Prayers To The Sun God
Mumbai News: Four-Day Chhath Puja Festivities Begin, Devotees Offer Prayers To The Sun God
Faiths Unite In Mumbai To Celebrate Baha'i Founders With Message Of Love, Peace And Service
Faiths Unite In Mumbai To Celebrate Baha'i Founders With Message Of Love, Peace And Service
Frustrated Villagers Protest Against Potholes, Traffic Jams On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Seek 'Permission To End Life' From PM
Frustrated Villagers Protest Against Potholes, Traffic Jams On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Seek 'Permission To End Life' From PM

Links to Maoist Groups and NSLA

Investigations revealed that Murmu had links to both Jharkhand and Assam and was previously a member of the NSLA (National Socialist Liberation Army). When the outfit laid down arms, Murmu refused to surrender and escaped to Jharkhand, where he formed a breakaway faction and reportedly became a commander.

He later established connections with Maoist groups, expanding his militant network and participating in subversive activities in Jharkhand since 2015.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Appoints 7 Zone-Wise Contractors For Trench Refilling Across City At ₹257 Crore
article-image

Coordination Between Jharkhand and Assam Police

A Jharkhand Police team had recently arrived in Assam to coordinate with local authorities in tracking him down. During the operation, police recovered a pistol, a grenade, a voter ID card, and an Aadhaar card issued in Jharkhand from the site of the encounter.

SSP Kokrajhar confirmed that operations are still underway in the area to apprehend other possible associates of the slain militant.x

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maoist-Linked Militant Killed In Assam Police Encounter, Key Accused In Railway Bomb Blasts

Maoist-Linked Militant Killed In Assam Police Encounter, Key Accused In Railway Bomb Blasts

Fugitive Gangster Lakhvinder Kumar, Aide Of Lawrence Bishnoi, Deported From US; Arrested At Delhi...

Fugitive Gangster Lakhvinder Kumar, Aide Of Lawrence Bishnoi, Deported From US; Arrested At Delhi...

VIDEO: 'Noida International Airport Will Stand As A Symbol Of Uttar Pradesh’s Development,' Says...

VIDEO: 'Noida International Airport Will Stand As A Symbol Of Uttar Pradesh’s Development,' Says...

Himachal Pradesh: Villagers Thrash Leopard With Sticks In Haroli; 3 Injured – Video

Himachal Pradesh: Villagers Thrash Leopard With Sticks In Haroli; 3 Injured – Video

'Bihar Poorest State In India, CM Doesn't Even Attend NITI Aayog Meets': Tejashwi Slams NDA And...

'Bihar Poorest State In India, CM Doesn't Even Attend NITI Aayog Meets': Tejashwi Slams NDA And...