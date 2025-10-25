 Mumbai News: BMC Appoints 7 Zone-Wise Contractors For Trench Refilling Across City At ₹257 Crore
The BMC has appointed seven zone-wise contractors for refilling trenches dug by various utility services over the next two years. The civic body will spend around Rs 45 crore per zone, with a total estimated cost of Rs 257 crore for all seven zones.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 09:24 PM IST
BMC appoints seven contractors to refill trenches across Mumbai zones, with work costing Rs 257 crore | File Photo

Background of Trench Reinstatement Works

In February 2022, the BMC’s Standing Committee approved works worth Rs 383 crore for refilling trenches dug for various utility services across Mumbai. These works were being carried out by seven zone-wise contractors appointed for a period of three years, up to 2025. However, the allocated funds were exhausted earlier than expected.

Meanwhile, the Home Department has initiated the installation of CCTV cameras in Mumbai, with cable-laying work being undertaken by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) under the CCTV Phase-2 project. The Government of Maharashtra has waived reinstatement charges for L&T for this work.

Fresh Tenders to Manage Costs

Citing the depletion of funds, contractors had proposed an additional Rs. 573 crore, which would have raised the total project cost to Rs. 941 crore. However, the civic authorities decided to invite fresh tenders, with approval granted to utilize up to 15% of the estimated cost to initiate the new tendering process, a civic official said.

Accordingly, the BMC invited fresh tenders for the works. Contractors submitted bids 30–32% below the estimated cost to secure the work. Thus, against the total estimated value of Rs 300 crore across seven zones, bids worth Rs 257 crore were received.

Contract Amounts for Trench Refilling Work

. Zone 1: (Fort, Churchgate, Marine Lines, Grant road and Byculla areas) Varun Construction – Rs. 38.85 crore

. Zone 2: (Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Parel) D.J. Infra – Rs. 37.08 crore

. Zone 3: (Jogeshwari, Andheri to Bandra) Chirag Corporation – Rs. 31.05 crore

. Zone 4: (Malad - Malvani ) Shah & Parikh – Rs. 38.00 crore

. Zone 5: (Kurla, Chembur, Govandi) Swastik Construction – Rs. 44.65 crore

. Zone 6: (Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Mulund )Mansi Construction – Rs. 28.10 crore

. Zone 7: (Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar )Armstrong India – Rs. 39.37 crore.

