 Mumbai Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out At Paper Manufacturing Unit In Kandivali West, No Injuries Reported
A Level I fire broke out at a paper manufacturing unit in Kandivali West on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The blaze was confined to electrical installations, no injuries were reported, and firefighting operations are ongoing.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Fire Breaks Out At Paper Manufacturing Unit In Kandivali West, No Injuries Reported | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 16: A fire broke out at a paper manufacturing unit in Charkop, Kandivali West, on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighting operations are currently underway, and no injuries have been reported so far, officials confirmed.

Incident Reported at Government Industrial Estate

According to information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Cell, the fire erupted at the Perfect Paper Corn Company located in the Government Industrial Estate, Kandivali, at around 2.30 pm.

Fire Brigade, Civic Staff Rush to Spot

Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), along with staff from the R South Ward and local police, immediately rushed to the spot.

Fire Confined to Electrical Installations

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electrical installations, paints, and other materials spread across an area of approximately 3,000 square feet on the ground floor of a ground-plus-one-storey structure. Heavy smoke was reported inside the building.

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Godown In Kurla's Kismat Nagar; Videos
Classified as Level I Fire, Probe Ordered

The Mumbai Fire Brigade classified the incident as a Level I (minor) fire at 3.02 pm. Firefighting operations remain ongoing, and authorities have confirmed that no injuries have been reported till now. The exact cause of the fire will be determined following a detailed investigation.

