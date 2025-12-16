Mumbai Metro Lines 9 And 2B Set For Partial Opening By December 31, Promising Major Traffic Relief

Mumbai Metro Lines 9 and 2B near launch as partial services are set to begin by December 31, offering major traffic relief | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai, Dec 16: In a significant boost to Mumbai’s public transport network, select sections of two new metro corridors—Metro Line 9 and Metro Line 2B—are set to become operational by December 31, according to multiple media reports.

Officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have confirmed that preparations are in their final stages for the partial launch of both lines.

New Metro Stretches to Ease Traffic Congestion

Once opened, the new metro stretches are expected to provide a much-needed bypass to some of Mumbai’s most congested roads, easing daily travel for thousands of commuters who currently rely heavily on road transport.

Metro Line 9 to Strengthen Dahisar–Mira-Bhayandar Connectivity

Metro Line 9, an extension of the existing Metro Line 7, spans a total length of 13.58 km and is aimed at strengthening connectivity between Dahisar East and the rapidly growing Mira–Bhayandar region. In its Phase 1, metro services will operate between Dahisar East and Kashigaon, a corridor expected to significantly reduce commute times and traffic pressure in the northern suburbs.

Operational Readiness Visible at New Stations

Visual confirmation of readiness has emerged, with metro trains seen parked at newly constructed stations along the Line 9 corridor, indicating that operational preparations, including infrastructure and system checks, are nearing completion. Officials said stations, tracks, and rolling stock are largely in place, with final safety and integration clearances underway.

Seamless Integration With Existing Metro Network Planned

Metro Line 9 is designed to seamlessly integrate with Metro Line 7, ultimately enabling smoother connectivity between Andheri (East) and Mira–Bhayandar. Authorities believe this will help decongest overcrowded suburban rail services and arterial roads while offering commuters a faster and more reliable alternative.

Metro Line 2B Expansion Part of Urban Mobility Push

The parallel opening of sections of Metro Line 2B further highlights the steady expansion of Mumbai’s metro network, which remains central to the government’s strategy to modernise urban mobility.

Officials said the focus continues to be on building a safe, integrated, and sustainable transport system capable of meeting the city’s rapidly growing mobility demands.

