Mumbai News: Colaba Community Dog ‘Sandy’ Finds Home In Alibaug After BMC Relocation Sparks Protest

Mumbai, Dec 16: A stray dog from Colaba Police Colony, who faced forced relocation to a shelter after a complaint from a senior police official, has found a home in Alibaug.

Sandy, a six-year-old indie who is sterilised, was picked up from the colony on December 3 and sent to a Mahalaxmi shelter for vaccination after complaints that he was attacking children.

On December 11, after a week of observation, he was returned to the colony. However, he was picked up the next day by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers and left at a municipal centre in Deonar.

Animal Rights Activists Call Relocation Illegal

Animal rights activists protested against Sandy’s relocation, calling it illegal as per the Supreme Court’s order, Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Tanya D’Souza, who used to feed Sandy, filed a complaint at the Cuffe Parade police station, saying that the dog was picked up after complaints from a Colaba police station staff member.

“The dog was brought back after vaccination and returned home. There was no need to pick him up again,” said D’Souza, adding that she was told by municipal officials to take Sandy away because he would not be safe in the colony.

Feeder Alleges Abuse of Dog in Colony

According to D’Souza’s complaint, Sandy was facing abuse in the colony, which led to nervous peeing. “He was adopted by a family from Colaba Police Colony in 2020 and lived with the family for one year as their house pet. Unfortunately, in 2021 they stopped letting him into their quarters and he was left outside in the colony to fend for himself.”

BMC Accused of Pressuring Feeders

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor at Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Foundation, said, “Although the BMC representative has verified that the dog is healthy, there is pressure to relocate him.

BMC officials are attempting to coerce a feeder to move a dog; if the dog was not relocated, they would not have released the dog at all. A beloved dog that has been uprooted from his original home is staying in a rural house as a result of BMC’s action,” Pathak said.

Police Officer Claims Dog Bit Children

The police official named in D’Souza’s complaint alleged that Sandy had bitten children in the colony. “I am a responsible officer. I complained on behalf of 160 families in the colony. The dog bit my child. The feeder threatened that an FIR will be filed against me. Who will be responsible if the dog bites people? The feeder does not stay here. I am an animal lover and have cared for a litter at my earlier residence,” the police official said.

BMC Says Complaints Prompted Action

Dr Kalimpasha Pathan, head of the BMC veterinary health department and the Deonar abattoir, said there were complaints about the dog having bitten children. “That is why it was caught. The feeder went to the dog kennel and filled the form to adopt the animal,” said Pathan.

Activists Dispute Bite Claims

Pathak, however, said there are no medical records of the dog having bitten children. “The veterinary department ignored our pleas to release the dog, as municipal officials had verified that it was healthy. They released the dog only after the feeder said that it would be taken to a farmhouse,” said Pathak.

Animal Lovers Protest Forced Relocation

Animal lovers who gathered in Ghatkopar East on Sunday evening to protest against plans to shift community dogs from the street said that they will form their own political party to ensure that animals are protected from forced relocation.

The protestors, who were dressed in black clothing, carried banners that read ‘Save Indian Dogs’, ‘Save the stray dogs’, and ‘Stop relocation’.

Call for Political Representation for Animal Rights

The protest was organised by the PAL Welfare Foundation. Roshan Pathak of PAL said that animal lovers want peaceful coexistence of humans with other creatures.

“Animal cruelty and harassment of animal lovers have been going on for a long time, and every time we ask for assistance from political parties or the government, no assistance is provided because these parties and government officials are only interested in maintaining their Assembly seats and power,” said Pathak, adding that people who believe in the rights of animals should contest elections.

NoDogsNoVote Campaign Gains Support

Meanwhile, the #NoDogsNoVote campaign to defend India’s vilified stray dogs and besieged wildlife, forests, and environment from the establishment and their oligarchs has garnered over 32,500 votes. The signatories said they would boycott voting unless arbitrary and cruel schemes to remove stray animals from public places are withdrawn by the government.

