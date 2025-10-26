 47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Conveys PM Modi’s Wishes
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Conveys PM Modi’s Wishes

47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Conveys PM Modi’s Wishes

The External Affairs Minister also met the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun, on the sidelines of the summit and discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding sectors.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
EAM S Jaishankar Meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Conveys PM Modi’s Wishes |

Kuala Lumpur: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's best wishes for the successful event.

"Honoured to meet Prime Minister @anwaribrahim of Malaysia. Conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister @narendramodi for a successful ASEAN Summit," Jaishankar, who is in Kuala Lumpur to attend the annual ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit, posted on social media.

"Value his thoughts on strengthening our bilateral cooperation and people-to-people linkages," he added.

The External Affairs Minister also met the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun, on the sidelines of the summit and discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding sectors.

FPJ Shorts
Telugu Titans Beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-32 To Reach Eliminator 3 In Pro Kabaddi League
Telugu Titans Beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-32 To Reach Eliminator 3 In Pro Kabaddi League
Dominant Patna Pirates Crush Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-32 To Reach Eliminator 2 In Pro Kabaddi League
Dominant Patna Pirates Crush Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-32 To Reach Eliminator 2 In Pro Kabaddi League
Dramatic Scenes! Vinicius Junior Walks Off Fuming After Substitution During Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Match; Video
Dramatic Scenes! Vinicius Junior Walks Off Fuming After Substitution During Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Match; Video
Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts At Bata Showroom Near Police Commissioner's Office In Crawford Market; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts At Bata Showroom Near Police Commissioner's Office In Crawford Market; Visuals Surface

"Delighted to meet @FMChoHyun of RoK, on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Malaysia. Appreciate the deepening of our Special Strategic Partnership. Discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding," he posted on social media.

Jaishankar discussed the global and regional scenario with Singapore Counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and deliberated on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"Good to meet FM @VivianBala of Singapore. A very useful exchange on the global and regional scenario, as well as opportunities for strengthening India-Singapore cooperation," the minister posted.

Read Also
47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets South Korean Counterpart, Discusses Strengthening...
article-image

He also held a meeting with Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

"A first meeting with Thai FM @SihasakPh in Kuala Lumpur today. Look forward to working together to take forward our Strategic Partnership," he posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually addressed the India-ASEAN annual summit.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Conveys PM Modi’s Wishes

47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Conveys PM Modi’s Wishes

Pakistan Army Claims '5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed' In Fresh Border Clashes With Afghanistan Amid...

Pakistan Army Claims '5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed' In Fresh Border Clashes With Afghanistan Amid...

US Dismisses Concerns Over Pakistan Ties, Says Partnership With India Deep & Historic

US Dismisses Concerns Over Pakistan Ties, Says Partnership With India Deep & Historic

'Diella Is Pregnant With 83 Children': Albania PM Edi Rama's Bizarre Announcement About AI Minister

'Diella Is Pregnant With 83 Children': Albania PM Edi Rama's Bizarre Announcement About AI Minister

47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets South Korean Counterpart, Discusses Strengthening...

47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets South Korean Counterpart, Discusses Strengthening...