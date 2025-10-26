West Bengal News: Central Excise Officer Beaten By Auto Driver & Mob After Minor Accident In Rajpur

Central Excise Officer Beaten By Auto Driver & Mob After Minor Accident In Rajpur |

Kolkata: In a shocking incident in Rajpur area near Kolkata, a central excise officer was allegedly attacked by an auto driver and his associates following a minor accident on Saturday late evening.

The central excise officer, identified as Pradeep Kumar, works with the Central Excise Department claimed that police were ‘inactive’ during the incident.

“An auto hit my car while I was entering my residential complex. Then a brawl started between me and the auto driver. Few minutes later the auto driver with at least 40-50 people had barged inside my house, broke the collapsible gate and had beaten me and heckled my wife. For a moment I thought it would be the last day of my life. They left me with a head injury,” said the officer.

The CCTV footage of the complex also had shown people vandalizing the gate and entering the complex. The footage also showed the officer bleeding from his head and all the household things scattered around.

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “TMC goons storm into Central Excise Officer; Shri Pradeep Kumar’s apartment in Rajpur; Sonarpur (outskirts of Kolkata), vandalise his home, smash his head. This is the total collapse of Law & Order in West Bengal. Today, I visited Shri Pradeep Kumar to show solidarity. What happened last night is beyond belief: A minor argument with an auto rickshaw driver snowballed into an incident of hooliganism, which has laid bare the Law and Order situation of West Bengal. The Auto Rickshaw driver - Ajijul Gazi, happens to be a close aide of Nazrul Ali (husband of Sonarpur Uttar TMC MLA Firdousi Begum), along with 200 TMC workers gathered outside the main gate of the apartment complex. Later over 50 goons illegally and forcefully breached the gated society, barged into the Officer’s flat, beat him brutally, injured his head, misbehaved with his family members and vandalized his home.”

However, the injured excise officer has been taken to Kalyani AIIMS for further treatment.

Following a complaint by Pradeep Kumar at the local police station, police had arrested one person and search is on for the other accused.