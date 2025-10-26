'Sari Panditai G**nd Mein Ghused Denge': MP Female Cop Allegedly Makes Offensive Remarks Against Brahmins; Suspended After Video Viral

MP Female Cop Allegedly Makes Offensive Remarks Against Brahmins | X

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh), October 26: In a shocking incident, a woman police constable Anju Devi Jaiswal has been reportedly suspended after a video of her allegedly making offensive remarks against the Brahmin community while on duty went viral on social media. The incident took place in Sidhi district and raised serious questions about police discipline and conduct in uniform. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

According to reports, the incident occurred on October 24 during a cultural event by singer Shehnaz Akhtar at a local school in Sidhi. Constable Anju Jaiswal was on duty at the event when she allegedly made abusive and inappropriate comments about Brahmins while wearing her police uniform. She can be heard in the viral video saying, "Sari Panditai G***d Mein Ghused Denge." The remarks were caught on camera and the video quickly spread online.

Inquiry Ordered

Following the viral video, members of the Brahmin community demanded strict action against the constable, accusing her of damaging the police department’s image. Taking note of the controversy, Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kori ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter.

Suspended After Video Viral

After the investigation confirmed the incident, the SP stated that Constable Anju Jaiswal’s remark was an act of indiscipline and misconduct that harmed the reputation of the police force. Based on this, she was officially suspended on October 25. As per reports from Punjab Kesari, suspension was done under few conditions.

Suspension Conditions:

1. Her headquarters during suspension will be the Reserved Center, Sidhi district.

2. She will receive a subsistence allowance as per departmental rules.

3. She cannot leave the district or headquarters without permission from the SP.

4. She must mark her attendance regularly during the suspension period.

The SP also emphasised that any kind of indecent or communal remark while on duty in uniform will not be tolerated, as it affects the dignity of the police department and public trust.