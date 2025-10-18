 '₹5,000 Le Aur Chal...': Patient Attendant Makes Lewd Comments On Nurses At Dehradun Hospital, Gets Slapped Repeatedly & Later Detained; Video
A 43-year-old man alleged sexually harassed nurses at a hospital in Dehradun on Thursday night. A video of one of the nurses slapping him repeatedly for asking her to sleep with him surfaced online.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
43-Year-Old Patient Attendant Makes Lewd Comments On Nurses At Dehradun Hospital (Screengrab) | X

Dehradun: A 43-year-old man was booked for allegedly sexually harassing nurses at a hospital in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Singh, a retired Army person.

Singh's mother-in-law was reportedly undergoing treatment at CMI hospital. It was alleged that Singh tried to have a lewd conversation with the female staff of the hospital. A video of hospital staff confronting Singh surfaced online.

Video Of The Incident:

As per hospital manager Bhuwan Chandra Dimri, the accused was under the influence of alcohol. "It appears he made lewd comments to one of our nurses on Thursday night, and staff suspected he was under the influence of alcohol," Dimri said as quoted by The Times of India.

As per the TOI report, he returned on Friday morning and allegedly repeated his inappropriate behaviour with the nurses. In the clip, one of the nurses of the hospital could be seen slapping the accused repeatedly.

The nurse who was slapping the man alleged that he had asked her to sleep with him. Meanwhile, another nurse alleged that Singh stalked her during her night shift and even asked for her number. Other people present inside the hospital gathered and asked the staff to call the police.

One of the nurses also claimed that the accused told the female staff member, who was slapping him, to take the money and come with him. "Isne uss ladki ko aisa bola ke 5,000 le aur chal mere saath (He told that girl to take Rs 5,000 and come with him.)"

In the viral clip, Singh could be seen pleading with the hospital staff to leave him and not to call the police.

A case has been registered against Singh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including section 74 (assaulting a woman with the intention to outrage her modesty) and section 75 (sexual harassment), reported TOI. Singh was detained and produced before the court.

