Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs & Sexually Harasses Co-Living Paying Guest

Representational Image

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru. A 37-year-old man living at a co-living paying guest (PG) facility reportedly stabbed and sexually harassed a 24-year-old woman residing in the same accommodation in White Rose Layout, Whitefield, on Tuesday at around 3:00 am.

The accused, identified as Saibabu Chennuru, has been arrested, according to NDTV. The incident occurred at Pro4Living, a co-living PG.

Chennuru, who recently befriended the woman, a bank employee, forcibly entered her room at around 3 a.m, stabbed her in the back with a knife, took obscene photographs, and attempted to coerce her into sexual activity, threatening to kill her if she resisted. After the attack, the PG management reportedly assaulted Chennuru severely that same night.

According to the woman, at around 3 a.m, someone rang her doorbell. Assuming it was a friend, she opened the door, but Chennuru allegedly forced his way in and locked it from inside. He then brandished a knife and threatened her.

The victim collapsed after he stabbed her on the left side of her back. He then stripped her and took photographs on his mobile phone. He allegedly demanded that she engage in sexual activity with him.

When she refused, he threatened to kill both himself and her. She told him she was menstruating and asked him to return the next day.

Chennuru also demanded ₹70,000 from the woman and allegedly transferred ₹14,000 from her phone to his account. He further threatened to send the photographs to her friends and parents if she spoke about the incident to anyone.

The victim reportedly gave a statement to the police from her hospital bed, according to the Times of India. Chennuru has also filed a cross-complaint against the woman.

Chennuru, originally from Andhra Pradesh, claimed he and the woman had been in a relationship for the past two months. In his complaint, Chennuru alleged they had a fight, after which he left the PG. Upon returning at 10:30 pm, he said the PG management confronted him.

He claimed that Pradeep and Shiva from the PG management, along with three others, verbally abused and physically assaulted him. He alleged he suffered severe injuries to his hands, legs, and face, and lost consciousness.

A case of assault has since been registered against five people, including Pradeep and Shiva.