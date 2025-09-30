 'Pushed, Assaulted, Shirt Torn': TTE Thrashes Passenger Travelling Without Ticket On Board Express Train; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Pushed, Assaulted, Shirt Torn': TTE Thrashes Passenger Travelling Without Ticket On Board Express Train; VIDEO

'Pushed, Assaulted, Shirt Torn': TTE Thrashes Passenger Travelling Without Ticket On Board Express Train; VIDEO

A video of a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) assaulting a passenger travelling without a ticket surfaced online. According to reports, the railway official allegedly started thrashing the passenger upon finding that he was travelling without a ticket.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
'Pushed, Assaulted, Shirt Torn': TTE Thrashes Passenger Travelling Without Ticket On Board Express Train (Screengrab) | X/@@raavan_india

A shocking video of a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) assaulting a passenger travelling without a ticket surfaced online. According to reports, the incident took place on September 28 onboard Lichchivi Express (train number 14006), plying between Delhi's Anand Vihar and Bihar's Sitamarhi.

According to reports, the railway official allegedly started thrashing the passenger upon finding that he was travelling without a ticket. He held the passenger by his shirt, due to which it got torn. The passenger was seen making a live video on Facebook when the TTE started assaulting him.

Other passengers were also present in the S7 coach of the train where the incident took place. However, no one came forward to rescue the passenger.

Video Of The Incident:

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland Police Rolls Out Major Recruitment Drive For 1,176 Constable Posts
Nagaland Police Rolls Out Major Recruitment Drive For 1,176 Constable Posts
'Should Have Listened To Police': DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams TVK Chief Vijay Over Karur Stampede - VIDEO
'Should Have Listened To Police': DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams TVK Chief Vijay Over Karur Stampede - VIDEO
Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati Patni Aur Panga– VIDEO
Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati Patni Aur Panga– VIDEO
Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit Pawar

In the video, the passenger could be heard saying that his gold chain was broken in the assault. He even said that he was ready to be assaulted, even though he was ready to pay the fine for traveling without a ticket. Another TTE could also be seen in the video.

Read Also
'Video Nahi Banayega Tu...': GRP Constable's Wife Found Travelling In AC Coach Without Ticket; Cop...
article-image

Netizens' Reaction:

Netizens slammed the TTE for allegedly assaulting the passenger.

"TTTE people often take extra money for empty berths and sell them separately. That's why they demand bribes instead of issuing challans. I once saw this happening with my own eyes in a train. If you ask for a challan, they will throw you off the train. The challan goes into the government account. They get no benefit from it," one of the X users wrote.

"Take immediate action on this and proceed accordingly," another user wrote.

The Indian Railways has not issued any statement on the incident so far.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Should Have Listened To Police': DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams TVK Chief Vijay Over Karur Stampede - VIDEO

'Should Have Listened To Police': DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams TVK Chief Vijay Over Karur Stampede - VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh News: Mission Shakti 5.0 Celebrates Navratri With Kanya Pujan Honouring Over 5 Lakh...

Uttar Pradesh News: Mission Shakti 5.0 Celebrates Navratri With Kanya Pujan Honouring Over 5 Lakh...

Gujarat: Drunk Businessman’s Son Rams BMW Into Divider, Chews Gutkha To Hide Alcohol; Car Worth...

Gujarat: Drunk Businessman’s Son Rams BMW Into Divider, Chews Gutkha To Hide Alcohol; Car Worth...

Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi's Jyoti Singh Empowers 1.5 Lakh Girls Through Self-Defence And Martial...

Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi's Jyoti Singh Empowers 1.5 Lakh Girls Through Self-Defence And Martial...

'We Want To Know What Went Wrong': NDA Delegation Led By Hema Malini Visits Tamil Nadu To Probe...

'We Want To Know What Went Wrong': NDA Delegation Led By Hema Malini Visits Tamil Nadu To Probe...