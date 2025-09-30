'Pushed, Assaulted, Shirt Torn': TTE Thrashes Passenger Travelling Without Ticket On Board Express Train; VIDEO

'Pushed, Assaulted, Shirt Torn': TTE Thrashes Passenger Travelling Without Ticket On Board Express Train (Screengrab) | X/@@raavan_india

A shocking video of a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) assaulting a passenger travelling without a ticket surfaced online. According to reports, the incident took place on September 28 onboard Lichchivi Express (train number 14006), plying between Delhi's Anand Vihar and Bihar's Sitamarhi.

According to reports, the railway official allegedly started thrashing the passenger upon finding that he was travelling without a ticket. He held the passenger by his shirt, due to which it got torn. The passenger was seen making a live video on Facebook when the TTE started assaulting him.

Other passengers were also present in the S7 coach of the train where the incident took place. However, no one came forward to rescue the passenger.

Video Of The Incident:

In the video, the passenger could be heard saying that his gold chain was broken in the assault. He even said that he was ready to be assaulted, even though he was ready to pay the fine for traveling without a ticket. Another TTE could also be seen in the video.

Netizens' Reaction:

Netizens slammed the TTE for allegedly assaulting the passenger.

"TTTE people often take extra money for empty berths and sell them separately. That's why they demand bribes instead of issuing challans. I once saw this happening with my own eyes in a train. If you ask for a challan, they will throw you off the train. The challan goes into the government account. They get no benefit from it," one of the X users wrote.

टीटीई लोग अक्सर खाली बर्थ का अलग से पैसा लेकर उसे बेच देते हैं। इसीलिए वो चालान करने के बदले घूस की मांग करते हैं। मैने एक बार एक ट्रेन में ऐसा होते हुए अपनी आंखों से देखा था। अगर आप चालान मांगेंगे तो वो आपको ट्रेन से उतार देंगे। चालान सरकारी खाते में चला जाता है। उनका कोई फायदा… — Kumar Priya Ranjan (@KumarPriyaRan16) September 30, 2025

"Take immediate action on this and proceed accordingly," another user wrote.

The Indian Railways has not issued any statement on the incident so far.