 Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised! Congress President Admitted To MS Ramaiah Hospital In Bengaluru Due To Fever
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge | File Photo

Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru after developing a fever late Tuesday night, sparking concern among party workers and political leaders across the country. Doctors at the hospital are closely monitoring his condition and have assured that there is no immediate cause for alarm.

Kharge, 83, was reportedly brought to the renowned medical facility after he complained of persistent fever. A medical team quickly initiated a series of diagnostic tests to determine the cause. While his condition is said to be stable, doctors have kept him under observation until his health fully stabilises, reported IndiaTV. Hospital officials are expected to provide further updates once the reports are available.

Though the ailment appears minor, Kharge’s hospitalisation has become a matter of public concern, given his seniority in national politics and the demanding schedule he has maintained as Congress chief. Party leaders, both at the state and national level, have conveyed their wishes for his speedy recovery. Messages of support and prayers have also poured in on social media, with leaders from across the political spectrum acknowledging his long years of service in public life.

Kharge is one of the most experienced politicians in the country and a key pillar of the Congress party. He assumed charge as President of the All India Congress Committee in October 2022, succeeding Sonia Gandhi. Since then, he has guided the party through a series of crucial elections and has been instrumental in shaping its national strategy, particularly in forging alliances within the opposition INDIA bloc.

Born in 1942, Kharge’s political journey spans decades, during which he has served as a parliamentarian, Union minister, and leader of the opposition. His career is marked by his reputation as a grassroots leader with strong organisational skills. As party president, he has carried the weight of steering the Congress through one of its most challenging political phases, which has made his health a matter of public attention.

