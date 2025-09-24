 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP Of Forcing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Into 'Mental Retirement'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress President Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP Of Forcing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Into 'Mental Retirement'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP Of Forcing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Into 'Mental Retirement'

Ahead of Bihar assembly election, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday sought to trigger a political firestorm by alleging that BJP had forced Bihar chief minister and JD (U) national president Nitish Kumar into 'mental retirement’, and also accused BJP of considering him a ‘burden’.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | PTI

Patna: Ahead of Bihar assembly election, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday sought to trigger a political firestorm by alleging that BJP had forced Bihar chief minister and JD (U) national president Nitish Kumar into  'mental retirement’, and also accused BJP of considering him a ‘burden’.

Claim Made By Congress President Mallikarjun Khare

Making his opening remarks at the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna, Kharge claimed that the internal dispute within the NDA had come to the fore, as BJP had forced Nitish into ‘mental retirement’ and also considered him as a liability. He alleged that the BJP formed the NDA government in Bihar last year by getting support of Nitish again but the ‘double engine’ government's promise of development proved hollow as no special package from the central government was received. “Nitish government promised development, but Bihar's economy is lagging behind,” he remarked.

Read Also
'Hindu Population Declined From 60 Crore To 30 Crore Due To Centuries Of Colonial Rule': Uttar...
article-image

Congress president alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to steal votes across the country. “Similar to Bihar, a conspiracy is now being hatched across the country to steal the votes of millions of people. Vote theft means theft of rations, pensions, medicine, children's scholarships, and exam fees belonging to Dalits, tribals, backward classes, extremely backward classes, minorities, the weak, and the poor.”

FPJ Shorts
Chaos Erupts As Giant 50-Meter-Deep Sinkhole Opens Near Hospital In Bangkok, Swallows Cars - VIDEO
Chaos Erupts As Giant 50-Meter-Deep Sinkhole Opens Near Hospital In Bangkok, Swallows Cars - VIDEO
Retail Credit Demand In India’s Semi-Urban & Rural Regions Continues To Rise, Reflecting Higher Level Of Consumption
Retail Credit Demand In India’s Semi-Urban & Rural Regions Continues To Rise, Reflecting Higher Level Of Consumption
'Zubeen Da Is The Soundtrack Our Lives Run On': Woman Gets Emotional While Explaining Why Assam Weeps For Late Music Icon
'Zubeen Da Is The Soundtrack Our Lives Run On': Woman Gets Emotional While Explaining Why Assam Weeps For Late Music Icon
J&K Youth Murdered By Friends: Ajaz Ahmed Strangled And Body Dumped In Ganderbal Canal
J&K Youth Murdered By Friends: Ajaz Ahmed Strangled And Body Dumped In Ganderbal Canal

He said that Voter Adhikar Yatra had raised awareness among the people of Bihar, as they had extended their overwhelming support to Rahul Gandhi.  He contended that the foundation of democracy was fair and transparent elections but now serious questions were being raised about the fairness and transparency of the Election Commission itself. “Revelations have been made in various states, and instead of answering those questions, EC is demanding an affidavit from us,” he added.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Uttar Pradesh government banned caste-based political rallies.  He said that Uttar Pradesh  chief minister, who considers himself the successor to Prime Minister, did the most bizarre thing  as after writing an article against reservations, he had banned caste-based rallies in his state.

Read Also
Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Booked For Sexually Harassing 17 Female Students,...
article-image
Read Also
'Foreign Policy Failed On Every Front': Congress Leader Veerappa Moily Hits Out At PM Modi, Union HM...
article-image

“Will Prime Minister tell the country that on one hand, we are all talking about conducting a caste census, and on the other hand, your chief minister is talking about jailing those who take to the streets in protest against the injustice and atrocities committed against them,” he added.

Kharge said that a caste survey was conducted in Bihar when the grand alliance was in power, as the reservation quota was increased from 50 percent to 65 percent in jobs and higher education institutions. "I want to ask Modi what compelled him to fail to secure constitutional protection for the hiked reservation quota," he asked.  

“History bears witness that the Congress government granted constitutional protection to 69 percent reservation for the people of Tamil Nadu thirty years ago. The double-engine government failed to do this here (in Bihar),” he remarked.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Protesters Demanding Statehood For Ladakh Vandalise And Set BJP Office Ablaze In Leh

VIDEO: Protesters Demanding Statehood For Ladakh Vandalise And Set BJP Office Ablaze In Leh

Karnataka CID Moves High Court To Remove Immunity Of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraju In Rowdy Sheeter...

Karnataka CID Moves High Court To Remove Immunity Of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraju In Rowdy Sheeter...

'When Sun Is Shining Bright In Sky, You Need Not Declare It': Congress On RJD's Tejashwi Yadav As CM...

'When Sun Is Shining Bright In Sky, You Need Not Declare It': Congress On RJD's Tejashwi Yadav As CM...

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Questions Congress’s Intent As Party Attempts Revival Before...

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Questions Congress’s Intent As Party Attempts Revival Before...

'Election Commission Is Duty-Bound To Respond': AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj On Congress MP...

'Election Commission Is Duty-Bound To Respond': AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj On Congress MP...