'FIRs Registered In 2026 To Be Resolved Within 3 Years Under New Laws': Union Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO

Chandigarh: Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Friday said that under the new criminal laws, any FIR registered in 2026 will be fully resolved within three years, thereby ensuring timely justice for all citizens.

Addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra after inaugurating an exhibition on the three new criminal laws, Shah, who was in Haryana to chair multiple events, pointed out that the previous criminal laws were enacted by the British with the primary objective of maintaining their rule, not to safeguard the welfare of the Indian people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Acknowledging that many had concerns about the practical outcomes of these reforms, he highlighted a recent case where a murder convict was tried, sentenced, and imprisoned within just 112 days under the new system. Earlier, those unable to afford bail often languished in jail for years. Under the new law, however, jail authorities are now mandated to file an application for remission of sentence once a prisoner has served one-third of their term, he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He held that under the old legal system, justice was served in only 40% cases, however, following the implementation of the new criminal laws, this rate has increased to 80%. The police is now focusing on gathering evidence, which has doubled the rate of justice.

He further held that the new laws have digitally integrated all key components of the criminal justice system — including the police, prisons, judiciary, prosecution, and forensic departments — to ensure faster and more transparent outcomes.

Dedicated legal provisions have also been introduced for the protection of women and children. Videography of all legal proceedings has been made mandatory, and forensic investigation is now compulsory for crimes carrying a sentence of more than seven years, he said.