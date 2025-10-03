Bhupinder Singh Hooda Named Leader Of Opposition In Haryana Assembly

Bhupinder Singh Hooda | PTI

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been named the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, according to a notification issued by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

Congratulating the new office-bearers, Congress leader Raj Babbar wrote on X, "Heartfelt congratulations to former Chief Minister of Haryana and @BhupinderShooda ji on being appointed as the Leader of Opposition, and to Rao Narendra Singh ji on being appointed as the President of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee! Hooda ji has kept the Congress family in Haryana strong even in difficult circumstances through unwavering resolve and struggle. Meanwhile, Rao Sahab's ability to take everyone along makes him special. Under the leadership of both, the Haryana Congress will become even more powerful and strong." Congress had appointed Rao Narender Singh as state party chief and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

The appointment of Hooda as CLP leader came almost a year after the state assembly polls, which the Congress lost, despite expectations that the party would come to power in the state.

The appointments were made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Hooda was the leader of the CLP in the previous assembly. Rao Narender Singh will replace Udai Bhan as state Congress chief.

Congress has faced internal troubles in Haryana, and it was seen as a reason for the party not coming to power in the state in the last elections.

Earlier, Hooda recently took potshots at the Union government over its GST reforms campaign and asked if it would refund the amount of GST collected over the past seven years.

"GST was imposed by this government itself. Why didn't they think about this seven years ago? Will they refund the amount of GST that has gone over the past seven years? In the announcement that has been made, there is still a great need to provide much more relief so that it benefits the common man of the country," he asked.