Delhi Police Books Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati For Sexually Harassing Female Students

New Delhi: Delhi Police has booked a self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Parth Sarthy, after several female students of a management institute here accused him of sexual harassment. Despite raids and surveillance, the accused remains on the run.

The complaint was filed on August 4 at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

#WATCH | Delhi | One Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati @ Parth Sarthy, manager of Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management, has been accused of allegedly molesting girl students pursuing PGDM courses under EWS scholarship at the institute. Statements of 32 girl students were… https://t.co/GJxGqadBj0 pic.twitter.com/hJx50GPqao — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

According to police sources, the accused is a member of the management committee of the institute.

During the enquiry, the statements of 32 female PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) students under the EWS scholarship at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management were recorded. Of which 17 alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from outside Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj area.



Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati @ Parth Sarthy, of the institute, has been accused of allegedly molesting girl students pursuing PGDM courses here under EWS scholarship.… pic.twitter.com/UIDlSlXpBx — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

"Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy, has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham. Sringeri (Peetham). As a… https://t.co/JDbTwqiKIN pic.twitter.com/7WymZGKryT — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

Police said some faculty members and administrators also pressured students to comply with his demands.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with 16 victims later deposing before a magistrate.

Investigators also found in the institute's basement a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate -- 39 UN 1 -- allegedly used by Saraswati. Another FIR was lodged on August 25, and the vehicle was seized. Officials said the accused has been evading arrest since.

